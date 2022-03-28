Maroons blank McCreary Central  

The Pulaski County High School baseball team got back to their winning ways on Monday. Coming off a 5-0 loss against state-ranked Danville on Friday night, the Kent Mayfield led ball club needed to get back on track ahead of a big week of games. They came out on Monday with a commanding 14-0 win over bordering McCreary Central High School.
After a 3-up-3-down top of the first inning, the Maroons came up to bat and after drawing 4 straight walks and a fielder's choice they jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Dallas Davis' grounder to the shortstop scored pinch-runner Connor Denney. After a Marshall Livesay sacrifice fly and a Will Blankenship walk, the Maroons quickly doubled their lead. A passed ball and a RBI single to center field by Pulaski County senior Owen Alexander capped a six-run opening frame for the Maroons.
Carter Ross was given the late nod to start on the bump for PC. The freshman had every pitch working from the get go. Ross struck out 8 of the 15 batters he faced in an impressive "no-hit" four innings. Exactly what a young arm needs early in their career, such a confidence builder to go out and do the same against any level of competition.
Monday's game was only 4 ½ innings, so Pulaski County got their large run amounts in clumps throughout their four frames of stepping into the batter's box.
The homestanding Maroons in the bottom of the 3rd got the bats swinging again, starting off by a Will Blankenship single to right field. The sophomore second baseman would steal second putting him in scoring position for Owen Alexander, who singled on a ground ball to left field. Alexander would get on base every time he stepped up to the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and one walk. After a Brady Cain single, a Jace Frye double, and Davis ground ball, which became an error, PC found themselves with a 10-0 lead. Junior outfielder Jace Frye is arguably swinging the hottest bat of anyone in the region so far this season.
In the fourth inning, PC would throw up another 4-spot frame. After an Alexander double, the right hand throwing - left hand hitting, sophomore catcher Mason Acton pulled a 1-0 pitch to right giving himself a RBI double joining the Maroons hitting parade. Acton would score after a Dallas Davis single to left.
Owen Alexander, after having a great evening at the plate, was called to pitch to close the game out. Only took Alexander eight pitches to ensure the 14-0 victory over the Raiders of McCreary Central.
Pulaski County (3-2) will go to bat next on Tuesday, March 29, against cross-town rival Southwestern (2-7), with first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
