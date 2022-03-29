Maroons blast county rivals Southwestern

The rivalry between Pulaski County and Southwestern is always talk of the town no matter the sport, and for the first time on the baseball diamond in 2022, the two cross-town foes faced off on Tuesday evening. Both teams were coming off pretty solid wins in their last outings, with Southwestern defeating Clinton County 8-1 and Pulaski defeating McCreary Central 14-0 in five innings. Taking the mound for the homestanding Warriors was sophomore Wyatt Morgan, who so far this year has started 3 games, racking up 13 strikeouts with a 2.92 earned run average. The Maroons countered with a sophomore of their own in Braden Hampton, who in 2 starts so far this year has 5 strikeouts and a 2.33 earned run average. With strong starting pitching on both sides, it may shock those reading that Pulaski would eventually win this one in just 5 innings with a 12-0 score line, thanks in part to 2 home runs for the Maroons, one a piece by Mason Acton and Jace Frye.
Although the opening batter for the Maroons would line out to begin the top of the 1st inning, Acton would step up to the plate and rip a hit to deep right field and over the fence it went, giving himself his first homer of the season and putting Pulaski County up early 1-0. A single by Brady Cain would follow, but that would be all the Maroons could manage in the top of the frame, as following a strikeout by Morgan and a line out, the Warriors would retire the side. Kolton Durham would open up the bottom of the first by drawing a walk, although the next batter would strikeout for Hampton's 1st of the game. Durham would be caught stealing 2nd base for the 2nd out of the half-inning. The bases would then be loaded following Morgan reaching base on a throwing error, a single to right field by Caleb Ramsey, and an infield single by Tyler Pumphrey. Hampton would force a ground out on the next batter, and the Maroons would avoid any runs coming home, still in front 1-0.
Following an opening ground out in the top of the 2nd, Marshall Livesay would reach base on a walk, and then would proceed to steal 2 straight bases to reach scoring position. A single from Wessen Falin would score Livesay, making the score 2-0. A fielder's choice would advance Falin to 2nd base. Then, following a steal from Falin to get himself in scoring position, Morgan would get his 2nd strikeout of the game to end the top of the frame. In the bottom of the 2nd, an opening walk would put Ben Shaw on base, although the inning would end rather quickly following this. Hampton would soon after get his 2nd strikeout of the evening, and then the next batter would ground out into a double play, getting the Maroons out of the bottom of the 2nd still in the lead 2-0.
Southwestern would bring on Cameron Shipp in relief to begin the top of the 3rd inning. Acton would open up a huge 3rd inning for the Maroons by launching a hit to deep right field on the warning track, earning a double for his effort. Cain would then follow this up with a single, and then would steal 2nd base to put runners on 2nd and 3rd. Frye would step up to bat at this point and hit a deep shot to left field for a 3-run home run, instantly giving the Maroons a huge 5-0 lead, and there were still more runs to come in the top of the frame. Dallas Davis would then continue the hit party for the Maroons with a single to right field.
A walk on the following batter would put 2 Maroons on base, and then a single to left field by Livesay would score another, making the score 6-0 at this point in favor of Pulaski. A fly out would give the Warriors their first out of the inning, although a double from Kameryn Hargis to left field would score yet another, making the score 7-0. Southwestern would then bring on another pitcher in relief, this time turning to Travis Burton. Owen Alexander would step onto the plate and would then hit a solid shot to center field for a single, scoring 2 RBI's in the process and making the score 9-0. Acton would get another hit following this (a single to right field) and then Cain would follow that up with a single of his own, getting an RBI as a result and giving the Maroons double-digit runs yet again, with the Pulaski lead sitting at 10-0. A double to the warning track in left field by Frye would barely miss going over the wall but would give him a double and yet another RBI, making the score 11-0. A lineout from Davis would score one more run for the Maroons, with their lead standing at 12-0 at this point. Another fly out after and the Warriors would finally escape the top of the frame. Following an opening single by Durham in the bottom of the 3rd, the Maroons would easily retire the side following another double play.
In the top of the 4th inning, Shipp would be able to retire all 3 batters he faced, including picking up a strikeout, to finally get some positive momentum going for the Warriors in this one. Pulaski went to Livesay to pitch for the rest of this one in the bottom of the frame, and he would have one heck of a relief appearance for the Maroons. Although he would give up two singles to the Warriors in this frame (by Ramsey and Jonas Gallagher), he would be able to get the Maroons out of any potential trouble following a strikeout and the final batter of the inning flying out, and after 4 innings of play, the score still was in favor of Pulaski 12-0.
Southwestern had one more pitching change in the top of the 5th, giving the ball to Ben Howard for the rest of this one. Following two straight outs to begin the top of the inning, an infield single by Cain and a single to left field by Frye would put 2 players for Pulaski on base, with the Maroons threatening to blow this one even more wide open. Howard would the strikeout the next batter to end the top of the frame without any scoring coming through for the Maroons. In the bottom of the 5th, Livesay would face 4 batters total. He would issue one walk (to Howard), but would strikeout the other 3 batters he faced in a rather dominant performance (giving him 4 strikeouts total in the 2 innings he pitched). The run rule was then activated, with the Warriors falling to the Maroons after 5 innings 12-0.
The Warriors fall to 2-8 with the loss and have 3 games right at the end of this week. On Thursday, they will host the Golden Lions of Garrard County. On Friday, they will travel to North Laurel to take on the Jaguars and on Saturday they will travel to take on the Rockets of Rockcastle County.
The Maroons improve to 4-2 with the victory, and also have 3 games at the end of the week. On Thursday, they will host the Patriots of Lincoln County. On Friday, they will be traveling to Clay County.
