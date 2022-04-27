Maroons blowout Casey County with 12-run sixth inning

LIBERTY - After trailing 5-3 going in the sixth inning, the Pulaski County High School baseball team needed some kind of rally to pull out the district road win on Tuesday.
As it turned out, they got that rally - a huge rally. In fact, the rally was so big that the Maroons' two-run deficit turned into a 15-5 mercy rule win after the Maroons exploded for 12 runs in the top of the sixth frame.
Leading the way for the Maroons, Marshall Livesay had one hit, four runs batted in, and two runs scored. Mason Acton had two hits and three runs batted in. Chance Todd had one hit, three runs scored and an RBI. Jace Frye had one hit, two runs scored, and one RBI. Kamryn Hargis had one hit, two runs batted in, and a run scored. Owen Alexander had one hit, two runs scored, and an RBI.
Braden Hampton pitched two innings and had five strikeouts. Brysen Dugger pitched two innings and had two strikeouts. Mason Acton pitched two innings and struck out three batters.
Pulaski County (13-7, 3-2) will host Casey County on Thursday for a district rematch.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
