Maroons blowout Pike County Central

Less than 24 hours after notching an impressive win over arch-rival Southwestern, the Pulaski County Maroons returned to action at Southwestern High School Saturday afternoon, facing Pike County Central in the opening game of the Iron Warrior Classic.
In Friday night's win over the Warriors, John Fraley and crew got off to a quick start out of the gate, and never looked back en route to an 88-65 victory over Southwestern.
On Saturday, that wasn't the case at all, as the visiting Hawks led Pulaski County 7-0 less than two minutes into the contest.
No worries. Pulaski County would bounce right back, thank you.
Barek Williams tallied 13 of his game-high 21 points in the opening half of play, while Caleb Sloan would chip in with 16 points. And, PC -- after trailing by that quick, 7-0 deficit -- would go on a 20-3 run to take complete charge of things, on its way to an impressive, 84-58 win over Pike County Central.
"I felt like we played a lot better today than we did even last night in the win over Southwestern," stated coach Fraley after Saturday's game.
"That's what I tell our kids, and that's everyday in the process you've got to strive to get better, and I told them today before the game that we weren't worried about Pike Central, but we just need to work on getting better," added the Pulaski County head coach. "We've got to get better everyday, and I feel like we got a little better today."
Getting down early to the Hawks by that 7-0 score right out of the gate, Fraley called a timeout with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter of play.
Coming out of that timeout, this one was all PC.
The Maroons would go on a 20-3 spurt to eventually lead Pike County Central 24-12 after one period, and never looked back.
Behind a balanced scoring attack led by Williams, the Maroons led this one very comfortably at the half by a score of 51-26.
PC would eventually build that lead up to as many as 30 points in the second half, before Fraley emptied his bench and allowed all 15 players dressed in uniform to log minutes in the contest.
Zach Travis would add 13 points in the win for Pulaski County, and joining him in double figures was Cayden Lancaster, who came off the Maroons bench to tally 12 points.
"We're lucky that we've got so many kids that can put the ball in the basket," pointed out Fraley, in referencing Williams' big day in leading his club with those game-high 21 points.
"Hopefully, we have some mismatch problems for other teams, and we're hard to key on," continued the Maroons coach. "That's what our goal is. If we decide to guard and rebound, hopefully then it will all come together."
Pulaski County -- 2-1 on the season -- will return to action Tuesday night on the road, facing Casey County in their 47th District opener.
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
PCC -- 12 14 15 17 -- 58
PC -- 24 27 19 14 -- 84
Pike Co. Central -- Du Toit 15, Rigdon 13, Childress 9, Adkins 6, Compton 5, Adams 5, Lawrence 3, Bush 2.
Pulaski County -- Williams 21, Sloan 16, Travis 13, Lancaster 12, Combs 8, Bertram 6, Sears 3, Fraley 3, Blankenship 2.
