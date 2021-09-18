Maroons bounce back strong

The Pulaski County Maroons (2-4) got a dominating defensive effort, and three touchdowns from Chandler Godby to roll over long-time rival Madison Southern 41-14 Friday at PC Field to snap a three-game losing streak.
After giving up 109 points in the previous two games, the Maroons defense took control of the game early, completely shutting down the Eagles (1-4) offense.
Pulaski County held the Eagles to only 43 total yards of offense in the first half — 32 of which came on one play.
The Maroons’ offense meanwhile got a 69-yard Godby touchdown on the first play of the game and TDs by Godby and Braden Gipson in the final three minutes of the half to take a commanding 21-0 lead at the half and the Maroons never let the Eagles get back in it.
With quarterback Drew Polston back from injury, the Maroons’ offense got off to a blazing start.
On the game’s first play, Godby pulled down a Polston pass over the top of Southern’s Walt Smith and raced 69 yards for the score and after Logan Corson’s PAT the Maroon’s were up 7-0.
It remained that way until late in the second quarter thanks to the PC defense completely shutting down Southern and the Maroon’s offense repeatedly shooting itself in the foot with big penalties.
Pulaski had 100 yards of accepted penalties in the first half.
The Maroons finally got on the board again with 1:55 left in the half, despite three 15-yard penalties against the offense on the drive.
Facing a second down and 37, Polston hit Godby on a short crossing route across the middle and the junior outran the defense for a 55-yard touchdown to put the Maroons up 14-0 after Corson’s PAT.
The Maroon’s struck again in the final minute of the half when Gipson took a quick pass from Polston and weaved his way through the entire Eagles defense for a 55-yard score to give Pulaski a 21-0 cushion at the half.
The Maroons’ offense opened the second half just like it did to begin the game, scoring on the first play of the third quarter when junior Cade Sullivan took a pitch from Polston around left end for a 67-yard touchdown run and a 27-0 Pulaski lead.
Madison Southern finally got the offense untracked late in the third quarter and had to overcome some penalties of their own to do it.
After having only two penalties in the first half, Southern had penalties nullify two touchdowns during a 13-play drive.
Quarterback Cole Carpenter had an 85-yard TD run called back on a holding penalty and five plays later, Jayshaun Ethridge had a 61-yard TD run called back on another holding penalty.
Undeterred, the Eagles fought back with a big fourth down conversion and a 48-yard run by Walt Smith to get down to the 1-yard line.
Junior Rocky Whitehead then bulled into the end zone for the touchdown run. A Carpenter pass to Ethridge pulled Southern to within 27-8 at the end of the third quarter.
That momentum was short lived though as Godby picked up his third TD of the game on the second play of the fourth quarter on a 46-yard pass from Polston to make it 34-8 Maroons.
Polston made it 41-8 Maroons with a 35-yard touchdown run inside six minutes remaining to put the game into a running clock situation.
Along with the rushing touchdown, Polston finished 22-27 for 323 yards and four touchdowns passing.
The Eagles put one more score on the board on the final play of the game when Rocky Whitehead bulled into the endzone from 16-yards out to make the final 41-14.
Southern finished with 290 total yards of offense in the game, 134 rushing and 156 passing.
The Maroons finished with 542 yards of total offense, 219 on the ground and 323 through the air.
Godby had a big night, finishing with 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Pulaski travels to Whitley County for a 7:30 matchup with the Colonels next Friday.
