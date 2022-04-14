Maroons bounce back with district win over Rockcastle

MT. VERNON - The Pulaski County High School baseball team avenged an earlier loss to Rockcastle County High School with a convincing 9-2 victory on Wednesday. Just 24 hours prior, the Maroons lost a hard-fought, 10-inning game to the visiting Rockets.
On Wednesday, the Maroons built a 4-2 lead after five innings and exploded for five more runs in the top of the seventh frame to ensure the road district win.
The Maroons were paced by three homers by Bryson Dugger, Jace Frye, and Marshall Livesay. Dugger drove in three runs, Livesay drove in two runs, and Frye drove in a run and scored a run.
Brady Cain led the Maroons in hitting with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Mason Acton had two hits.
Trey Hornsby picked up the win on the mound in 4.2 innings of work. Hornsby struck out seven batters and only allowed one earned run. Braden Hampton pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, allowed no hits, and struck out five batters.
Pulaski County (9-4, 1-1) will host Southwestern on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
