Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS ACROSS PORTIONS OF EASTERN KY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS ACROSS PORTIONS OF EASTERN KENTUCKY... The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity, dry fuels, and gusty winds, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 044 Fleming, Fire Weather Zone 050 Montgomery, Fire Weather Zone 051 Bath, Fire Weather Zone 052 Rowan, Fire Weather Zone 058 Estill, Fire Weather Zone 059 Powell, Fire Weather Zone 060 Menifee, Fire Weather Zone 068 Rockcastle, Fire Weather Zone 069 Jackson, Fire Weather Zone 079 Pulaski, Fire Weather Zone 080 Laurel, Fire Weather Zone 083 Wayne, Fire Weather Zone 084 McCreary, Fire Weather Zone 085 Whitley, Fire Weather Zone 086 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 108 Wolfe, Fire Weather Zone 111 Lee, Fire Weather Zone 114 Owsley and Fire Weather Zone 116 Clay. * TIMING...Noon EDT Thursday to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 17 to 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...High temperatures in the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&