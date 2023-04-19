The Maroons came out victorious Tuesday night in Boys and Girls Tennis against the Warriors who came into the match on a hot streak. Pulaski won in boys by a score of 5-0 and also won the girls side by a score of 3-2.
Ben Hampton of Pulaski won in a battle vs. Jackson Flynn to get things started. Camden Tackett of Pulaski was victorious against Aaron Doan in the other singles match. In Doubles play, CJ Heist and Aiden Webb of Pulaski beat Quinn McGuire and Jackson Wright. The Maroon's team of Jericho Dixon and Thomas Dawes beat Chris Brown and Lucas Hill. Shirazy Adinata and Henry Wang of Pulaski finished the boys match off by beating Cohl Pierce and Austin Abbott.
Terae Handlos of Southwestern was the winner over Savannah Heist in the first singles match for the girls. Macy Bullock of the Maroons took down Aubrey McDaniel in the second singles match. In doubles action, Warriors Alexis Freeman and Brooklyn Wolke outlasted Morgan Keith and Katie Taylor in a momentum swinging tiebreaker. Maroons Maddy Bullock and Peyton Venters won over Mahailey Kincer and Emily Morrow. To finish things out on the girls side Emmary Hutchison and Bentley Gambill of Pulaski were victorious over Baylee Collingsworth and Anna Jensen.
Before the match started both teams paid tribute to the late Andrew Dodson who had previously played tennis for the Maroons. The Warriors wore warm up shirts bearing Andrew's #80 on them and presented them to their Maroon opponents before play started for each match. Andrew had a huge impact on his teammates, classmates and the entire community. Pulaski takes the courts next when they travel to McCreary Central on Thursday and Southwestern resumes play Friday as they take on Rockcastle County at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.