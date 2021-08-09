TOMPKINSVILLE – The Pulaski County High School boys golf team secured a third-place finish in the Monroe County Falcon Invitational, played at Hidden Hills County Club. The Maroons turned in a team total of 318 strokes.
Pulaski County was led by junior Kellan McKinney and freshman Reece Broughton, who both fired 18-hole rounds of 78. Junior Cayden Lancaster fired an 80, junior Zach Ousley shot 82, and junior Mason Daugherty scored an 84.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.