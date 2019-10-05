Maroons breeze by South

The Pulaski County Maroons picked up their sixth straight victory and moved to 2-0 in district play with a 48-0 shutout of South Laurel Friday at PC Field.
The Maroons defense dominated the contest from the get go.Pulaski forced the Cardinals into five turnovers in the contest, three fumbles, including recoveries by senior Caden Dobbs on consecutive plays — one for a touchdown — and a pair of second-half interceptions.South Laurel managed only 101 total yards in the game and only 12 net yards on the ground.
Offensively for the Maroons, three different players, Drew Polston, Brady Cain and Brysen Dugger, threw touchdown passes in the game, while Evan Cherry and Kaleb Adams had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
The Maroons took control of this one early. Polston hit Braden Gipson with a 24-yard touchdown pass inside the first three minutes to put PC up 6-0.A 9-yard strike to Adams made it 12-0 Maroons with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter.A minute later Cain hit Jake Sloan with a 53-yard touchdown pass on a flea-flicker to make it 19-0 Maroons after one quarter.
South Laurel’s only scoring threat of the game came on its first possession of the second quarter.The Cardinals drove down to the Pulaski 9-yard line, but the Maroons defense held on four straight plays to end the threat.
Following the defensive stand, Polston and the PC offense marched 91-yards in eight plays for their fourth TD of the half. Adams hauled in a 49-yard pass on the drive which culminated in a 2-yard touchdown run by defensive end Elias Sanchez to extend the lead to 26-0.With 5:22 remaining in the half, Dobbs scooped up a ball that sailed over the South Laurel punter’s head, in the end zone to a touchdown to make it 34-0 PC.
On the very next play by South Laurel, Dobbs picked up his second fumble recovery on the Cardinals 43-yard line to give the Maroons another opportunity to add to their lead before the half.
And Polston and company did just that, needing only five plays to find the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run by Cherry to make it 41-0 at the intermission.,Pulaski rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter when Dugger found
sophomore Grayson Turner in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard TD to make it 48-0.On the night, the Maroons were 17-27 through the air for 214 yards and added 98 more on the ground for 312 total yards.
Polston finished with 146 yards and two touchdowns passing and added another 31 yards on the ground. Jake Sloan had 6 catches for 96 cards and a TD on the night, while Adams had a pair of catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Gipson hand one catch for 24 yards and a TD.The Maroons hit the road once again next Friday for a big matchup with North Laurel in London.
Both teams enter the contest 2-0 in district play.
