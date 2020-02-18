Maroons breeze past Boyle County 

The Pulaski County Maroons basketball team closed out their regular season with a 71-39 blowout victory over the Boyle County Rebels last night at Pulaski.
After a closely contested first half, the Maroons really established their dominance starting in the third quarter.
Right off the bat, Pulaski opened the third period with a two-handed slam dunk from sophomore guard Zach Travis off an alley-oop pass from senior guard Colton Fraley.
Travis was on fire for the Maroons early in the third and had eight points before the midway point of the quarter.
Boyle had a pair of three by Karson Thompson and Hagan Webb midway through the third, but Pulaski was playing fast paced and the Rebels were struggling to keep up.
The Maroons connected on two three-point shots late in the quarter as well with one coming from sophomore forward Caleb Sloan and one from Fraley. Fraley later hit a buzzer beater trey to put Pulaski up 48-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth period, senior forward Grant Oakes dominated the paint for the Maroons. He hit five inside shots for 10-points that helped the Maroons pull even further away from the Rebels.
Midway through the fourth, Pulaski sent out their younger Maroons to close they game, and they finished their season with a 71-39 win.
Early in the game, things started a little slow for both teams. Each missed quite a few shots throughout the first period.
Late in the quarter, William Carr nailed a contested three for the Rebels to give them a 10-7 lead. However, Fraley answered his three with one of his own, then closed the quarter with a layup off a steal and pass from Travis to put the Maroons up 12-10 heading into the second quarter.
Fraley also had a pair of three in the second quarter to help keep Pulaski in front.
Although the first half was pretty slow paced, Travis finished off the second quarter with a bang with a steal and one-handed slam on the other end to put Pulaski up 23-18 heading into the second half. Then, the Maroons were able to pick up the pace get their last win if the regular season.
Pulaski had four players in double figures on the night, including KJ Combs, Fraley, Oakes and Travis but Fraley led the pack with 19-points. Not only did Fraley consistently score throughout the night, he also had numerous assists as well.
The win put the Pulaski County Maroons at 23-5 heading into the 47th District Tournament. Pulaski will face the Rockcastle Rockets at Rockcastle next Tuesday night at 6:00 PM and will attempt to advance to the 47th District finals.
BC 10 8 15 6 - 39
PC 12 11 25 23 - 71
BOYLE COUNTY - Sheperson 14, Barnes 6, Carr 5, Hotchkiss 5, Thompson 4, Webb 3, Ziesmer 2.
PULASKI COUNTY - Fraley 19, Travis 17, Oakes 14, Combs 10, Sloan 3, Bates 2, Bertram 2, Coomer 2, Williams 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.