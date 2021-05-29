LIBERTY – After a defensive battle in the first three frames, the Pulaski County High School baseball team scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 6-3 win over Rockcastle County High School in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament on Saturday.
After stranding multiple base runners in the first two frames, the Maroons finally got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Brysen Dugger singled to centerfield to score Jase Frye.
Roackcastle County went up 2-1 after the top of the fourth inning. However, the Maroons had their biggest inning of the game with three runs scored in the bottom of the fourth. Chance Todd hit a three-run homer to left field to score Kaleb Adams and Kameryn Hargis.
In the fifth inning, Pulaski added on two more runs when Owen Alexander doubled to left field to score Dugger and Barek Willams. The Rockets scored a run in the sixth, but could not catch up to the victorious Maroons.
Offensively for Pulaski County, Channce Todd hit a homer, had two hits and drove in three runs. Owen Alexander had two hits and drove in two runs. Aiden Wesley and Barek Williams had two hits each.
Chance Todd got the pitching win in 4.1 innings of work. Todd gave up four hits and struck out six batters.
Pulaski County (20-13) will play Somerset High School in the 47th District Tournament championship game on Monday at Casey County High School.
