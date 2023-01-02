Pulaski County traveled down to Florida last week for the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic coming off their first loss of the season against Madison Southern. The Maroons were able to bounce back from that loss, winning all three of their games in Florida and claiming the tournament championship. Carson Fraley, Cayden Lancaster, Barek Williams and Will Blankenship all made the All-Tournament Team, with Lancaster taking home MVP honors.
In game one, the Maroons breezed by Seabreeze (Daytona Beach), FL 90-51. They were led by 17 points each from Lancaster and Blankenship, with Williams and Carson Fraley chipping in 15 and 10 points respectively. Gavin Cook scored eight points and Foster Fraley scored five. Benjamin Dalton, Ethan Idlewine, Zak Anderson and Jalen Wooldridge all scored four points each, with Brysen Dugger adding two.
In the semifinals against Perry, OH, Pulaski took home a 77-56 victory, led by 31 points from Lancaster, 24 from Williams and 10 from Carson Fraley. Dugger chipped in six points, Blankenship had four and Dalton had two.
Finally, the Maroons won the championship with a 64-54 win over Cambridge (Milton), GA. Pulaski was led by three players in double figures, with Lancaster leading the way with 19 points while Williams and Carson Fraley adding 18 and 17 respectively. Both Dugger and Blankenship added five points to finish up the scoring for the Maroons.
Pulaski now sits at 13-1 for the season and will next be in action on Tuesday. The game will be a rematch of last year’s 12th Region Championship game, as the Maroons will travel to Lincoln County. It is scheduled to get started at 7:30 p.m.
