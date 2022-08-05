Local boys golf teams competed in the Rockets Invitational at General Burnside Island on Wednesday. The Pulaski County Maroons came away with the victory by shooting a combined 309. This is their 2nd tournament victory within the past week, as last Friday they also claimed the Somerset Invitational.
Pulaski was led by Reece Broughton who shot a 76 in the tournament. Other scores for the Maroons include Zach Ousley with a 77, Mason Daugherty with a 77, Mack King with a 79, and Cayden Lancaster with a 79.
Somerset was also at the event and finished in 7th place with a score of 325, being led by junior Brady Reynolds with a 77. Head coach Danny Stevens was proud of the effort that Reynolds showed on the course.
“I am proud of Brady and the toughness he showed. He got off to a rough start by dropping 4 strokes in his first few holes but ended up playing the rest of the way through only dropping one more stroke. A lot of golfers would throw in the towel after starting like that, but Brady is growing as a golfer and took a big step forward in this tournament,” Stevens said.
Other top scorers for Somerset included Bryson Stevens with a 79, Nate Luttrell with an 83, Grayson Gulock with an 86, and Kole Grundy with a 92.
