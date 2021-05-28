Maroons close regular season with win

The Pulaski County High School baseball team ended their regular season with a 5-1 win over Bluegrass United on Thursday.
Freshman pitcher Wessen Falin started the game and gave up only three hits in four scoreless innings of work.
Pulaski County's Kaleb Adams, Kameryn Hargis, Dallas Davis, Aiden Wesley, Bryson Dugger, Sean Simpson and Marshall Livesay had one hit each.
Davis, Wesley, and Mason Acton drove in one run each.
Pulaski County (19-13) will play Rockcastle County High School on Saturday in the first round of the 47th District Tournament.
