The Pulaski County Maroons traveled to Leslie County on Tuesday to compete in the Leslie Open, eventually coming home with eight wins over the course of the evening's events.
In the boys' 100m dash, sophomore Tristan Weddle came in second place with a time of 11.85, just .01 seconds behind first place. Eighth grader Tyson Hooker came in ninth with a time of 12.52 and fellow eighth grader Jeffrey Diaz came in 22nd with a time of 13.96.
In the boys' 200m dash, Weddle again came in second place with a time of 23.43, while senior T.J. Colyer came in third with a time of 23.63. Eighth grader Kasen Brock finished in seventh with a time of 24.52 and Hooker finished in 13th with a time of 25.30. Other finishers included eighth grader Cohen Finley in 25th with a time of 26.93 and Diaz in 31st with a time of 29.16.
In the boys' 800m, freshman Matthew Wright finished 12th in a time of 2:29.33.
In the boys' 1600m, sophomore Landon Stevens came in ninth place with a time of 5:24.17, while junior Jackson Owens finished in 12th with a time of 5:42.45.
In the boys' 100m hurdles, Colyer came in second with a time of 17.28, with sophomore Logan Stamper finishing eighth with a time of 21.74.
In the boys' 300m hurdles, senior Sawyer Gambill finished in fifth place with a time of 50.13.
In the boys' high jump, Finley came in second place with a height of 5-08.00, while Gambill came in third with a height of 5-04.00.
In the boys' long jump, Colyer finished in second with a distance of 19-10.50, while Stamper finished third with a distance of 18-05.50. Gambill came in ninth with a distance of 16-01.00.
Colyer won the boys' triple jump with a distance of 40-10.50 and Stamper finished right behind in second with a distance of 40-04.00.
Sophomore Emma Coomer won the girls' 100m dash with a time of 13.17, with freshman Emma Midden finishing fifth with a time of 13.56. Eighth grader Aubrey Richardson came in 12th with a time of 14.46, sophomore Simi McAlpin finished 14th with a time of 14.56 and freshman Alyssa Salyer came in 19th with a time of 15.12.
Coomer also won the girls' 200m dash, finishing in a time of 27.85. Midden came in fourth place with a time of 28.57. Richardson finished 10th with a time of 29.67. Other finishers included McAlpin in 15th with a time of 30.66 and Salyer in 18th with a time of 31.33.
In the girls' 800m, senior Alex Cundiff finished in first place, winning in a time of 2:26.34. Sophomore Addison Cundiff came in third place with a time of 2:31.76, while freshman Maggie Bertram finished in fourth place with a time of 2:32.72.
Pulaski won the girls' 4x100m relay in a time of 52.52.
In the girls' 4x800m relay, Pulaski again came away with the victory, winning in a time of 10:23.41.
In the girls' long jump, junior Kenzie Cupp finished in fifth place with a distance of 14-10.50.
In the girls' triple jump, Cupp finished in fourth place with a distance of 30-11.50.
Junior Lexi Lawless won the girls' discus with a final distance of 113-10.00.
Lawless again claimed victory in the girls' shot put, winning with a distance of 34-02.50.
Pulaski will next travel to Lexington on Saturday to compete in the Tyson & Trinity Gay Invitational.
