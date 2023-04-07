After going 2-2 in their games played down in Florida over Spring Break, the Maroons looked to conclude their Florida trip on a positive note on Thursday afternoon, taking on a 12th Region opponent in the West Jessamine Colts. Falling behind 2-1 after the first inning of play, Pulaski County looked to be in store for another battle down in the sunshine state. However, an explosion of offense over the next two innings netted the Maroons a total of 12 runs and from there the result was academic, as Pulaski came away with a 16-6 victory in just five innings of action.
The Maroons were led in RBI's by Brady Cain, who had a total of four in the contest. Mason Acton had three of his own and also came extremely close to hitting for the cycle, hitting a single, double and triple and only needing the home run to complete the cycle. Marshall Livesay and Kam Hargis each had two RBI's while Brysen Dugger, Bryce Cowell, Jacob Todd and Jace Frye all had one RBI apiece. Acton also got the win on the mound, pitching three innings while allowing four runs, walking two batters and striking out five. Cain came on in relief and pitched the final two innings, allowing only one earned run. West Jessamine was led by two RBI's from junior Aubrey Kearns.
Pulaski County now improves to 8-8 for the season and the Maroons will be back in action at home on Monday, where they will host the Casey County Rebels for a 6 p.m. first pitch.
