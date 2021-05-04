Maroons conduct Maroon &White spring football game

The Pulaski County High School football team recently concluded their spring season with their 23rd annual Maroon & White spring football game on Thursday.
In the annual spring game, senior quarterback Drew Polston completed 18 passes for 162 yards with one TD pass, while sophomore Jaylon Wooldridge completed 14 passes for 250 yards with a one touchdown.
Sophomore receiver Harris Denmeyer caught six passes for 164 yards and scored a touchdown. Junior Chandler Godby caught 11 passes for 94 yards. Sophomore Jaxon McCullum caught four passes for 62 yards and scored a touchdown. Senior Antonio Palmer caught six passes for 47 yards. Sophomore Zander Simpson had 24 yards in receptions, while junior Cade Sullivan tallied 12 receiving yards.
Sullivan rushed for 43 yards on seven carries, and Palmer rushed for 25 yards on one carry. Sophomore Trenton Gipson rushed four times for 15 yards, and junior Cody Nichols rushed three times for 10 yards.
On defense, senior Layton Abbott had a game-high 10 tackles, while senior James New had 9 tackles. Sophomore Spencer Allen, junior Conner Haste, and sophomore Damian Rameriz all had five tackles each. Rameriz also had a pick-six interception in the game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
