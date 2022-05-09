Maroons defeat Clinton County on senior night

The Pulaski County Maroons, mired in a 4-game losing streak, returned home to begin the last week of the regular season. Their opponents were the 11-9 Clinton County Bulldogs. Not only were the Maroons looking to break a cold spell on the field, they also sought to get a win on a special night, senior night. They honored 3 seniors on this evening: Mason Singleton, Dallas Davis, and Owen Alexander. The Maroons sent Chance Todd to the mound for this game, who in 6 games pitched has a 2-1 record, a 1.69 earned run average, and 44 strikeouts. The visiting Bulldogs countered with Caleb Thrasher, who in 9 games pitched has a 2-1 record with 1 save, a 2.91 earned run average, and 39 strikeouts. Things looked bleak for the Maroons after they went down 2-0 after 3 and a half innings of play but they finally got their bats working, scoring 2 runs in the fifth inning, with Todd striking out the final 9 batters he faced to lift Pulaski County to the 3-2 victory.
In the top of the first inning, Todd seemed to be dominant on the mound, striking out 2 of the 3 batters he faced for his first 2 strikeouts of the evening, retiring the Bulldogs with relative ease. The lead-off batter for Pulaski in the bottom of the 1st would strike out to give Thrasher his 1st of the evening. Mason Acton was able to reach base following a walk to give the Maroons their first base runner of the game with one out. A smack by Brady Cain would result in a fielder's choice to get the lead runner out, before the following batter would line out in the infield to end the 1st inning of play.
Todd would strike out his 3rd batter of the game to start off the second inning. Blaine Melton would be able to draw a walk with 2 outs to give Clinton County their first base runner of the game, although this would be all they would be able to do in this half-inning, as Todd would strike out his 4th batter of the game to retire the side. 2 straight outs would start off the home-half of the 2nd for Pulaski, before they would obtain their first hit off of the bat of Davis, a double to left field. The Maroons wouldn't be able to get the runner home, however, as Thrasher struck out his 2nd batter of the game to end the 2nd inning there.
After the first batter for the Bulldogs would fly out to left field to begin the third inning, DJ Evans would get Clinton County their first hit of the ball game, a single to center field. The next batter would be out following a terrific diving catch made in the outfield, before Todd got his 5th strikeout of the evening to avoid any runs coming home. Alexander would lead off the bottom of the inning for the Maroons and he would hit a single to center field to get the home team started. Thrasher would then be able to get his 3rd strikeout of the game on the following batter. Acton would be able to draw another walk to put 2 base runners on with only 1 out for the Maroons. A 4th strikeout by Thrasher would follow to give the Maroons only one out to work with, before a base runner was caught trying to steal 3rd base to retire the Pulaski side.
Thrasher would then lead off the top of the fourth for the visiting team and he would smack a single to center field. Cole Nuetzman would draw a walk to put the Maroons in a bit of a bind with 2 runners on with no outs. Todd would be able to throw his 6th strikeout of the game to put the first out on the board after this. A fielder's choice would advance both base runners into scoring position but would leave the Bulldogs with only one out to work with. Another walk, this time on Evan Claborn, would load the bases up at this point in the inning. Clinton County would then be able to score the first runs of the game, as Adam Hay would strike a 2 RBI single to center field to put the Bulldogs up 2-0. The next batter would then line out in the infield to end the half-inning, although the damage was already done. Brysen Dugger would reach base on a throwing error to begin the bottom of the 4th. Aiden Wesley would follow him up with an infield single to put 2 base runners on for the Maroons. Marshall Livesay would then throw down a perfect bunt for a single, loading up the bases for the home team this time. A walk on Jace Frye would score the 1st run of the game for the Maroons following Thrasher's 5th strikeout of the game, making it 2-1 in favor of Clinton County. A fielder's choice would get the lead runner out before a runner was caught stealing home plate, ending the 4th inning.
Todd was absolutely dealing on the mound by this point and he would strike out all 3 batters he faced (for his 7th, 8th, and 9th strikeouts of the day) to retire the Bulldogs in the top of the 5th. Todd would then lead off the bottom of the inning and would hit a single to left field. Following 2 straight outs recorded by Clinton County (including Thrasher getting his 6th strikeout of the ball game), Dugger would hit an infield single to put 2 runners on base, with a throwing error advancing Todd to 3rd base. After Dugger stole 2nd base to put 2 runners into scoring position, the Maroons would be able to score what would be the game-winning runs, as Wesley struck a 2 RBI single to right field to put Pulaski out in front 3-2. Livesay would then hit a single to center field but the inning would end as a runner was thrown out trying to make it to 3rd base.
More dominant stuff from Todd in the top of the sixth, as he struck out 3 more batters in a row (his 10th, 11th, and 12th) to retire the Bulldogs rather quickly. Clinton County went with a new pitcher to start off the bottom of the inning, Blake Harlan. The pitching swap would turn out in the Bulldogs favor, as he would be able to retire the only 3 batters he faced (including grabbing his 1st strikeout of the day), to retire the Maroons and end the 6th, giving the visiting team one more chance to tie up the ball game.
The Bulldogs just couldn't hit Todd at this point in the game, however, as he was throwing some absolute heat on the mound (surprisingly he was throwing his best pitches of the game this late). Todd would be able to strike out the side for the 3rd straight inning (his 13th, 14th, and 15th strikeouts of the game), ending the game and breaking the losing streak of the Maroons, as they would win this one 3-2 behind 2 RBI's from Wesley and a 15-strikeout performance by Todd, including 9 in a row to end the ball game.
Pulaski County improves to 14-11 with the victory and they have 3 more games left in the regular season. First off, on Tuesday, the Maroons will travel to face off against the Panthers of Cumberland County (7-11), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. Then, on Thursday at 6:30, they will host the Trojans of Barren County (11-15). In their final game of the 2022 regular season, the Maroons will host the Colonels of Whitley County (21-10) on Friday at 6 PM.
