The Pulaski County Lady Maroons welcomed the Lady Redhounds of Corbin on Monday night. The Lady Maroons were hoping their momentum of the last four games would translate into a win against a tough Corbin team that themselves were on a 10-game winning streak.
It was also senior night for Pulaski, as they honored seniors Audrey Jasper, Briley New, Allie Sexton, Maddie Sexton, and and Kailey Turner. The Maroons would send them out with a win, defeating Corbin 6-0. Head coach Chris Fabrizio was very proud of the way his team performed in the last game of the regular season.
“I was happy that my team came out aggressive. Used open space and and connected passes. Happy my team is willing to do whatever it takes for the team. Each game is a new opportunity to get better and play as a team,” he expounded.
The Maroons came out shooting with a shot from Maddie Sexton in the fourth minute that was saved by Corbin senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Will.
The ball didn’t go far down the field until it was at junior Lexie Lawless’ feet, and she was shooting at the goal. This time the ball went past the goalkeeper giving her the first goal of three in the game, putting the Maroons up early 1-0.
Three minutes later in the seventh minute, Maddie Sexton would score off an assist from junior Kaytra Anderson, giving Pulaski a 2-0 lead.
Lawless would take another shot in the 11th minute, although this time it would go straight to the Corbin goalkeeper.
In the 15th minute, Lawless would not be denied however, as she would score her second goal of the night off an assist from Maddie Sexton, putting the Maroons up 3-0.
Three minutes later, Maddie Sexton got her second goal of the night when her shot sailed past the goalkeeper, giving the home team a 4-0 lead that they took into the halftime break.
In the 45th minute, Lawless would have a fast break opportunity and would beat the defense for her third goal of the night, giving her the hat trick for the game and putting her team up 5-0.
For the next 23 minutes, senior goalkeeper Audrey Jasper went to work on her senior night, having several saves.
In the 68th minute, Pulaski would be assessed a free kick. Allie Sexton took the kick, and although it seemed that the goalkeeper would save it, it went right through her legs, giving the Maroons their final goal of the game. The senior class then got to walk off their home field with a victory, defeating the Redhounds 6-0.
The Lady Maroons finish the 2022 regular season with a 9-5-2 record, and are awaiting their opponent in the 47th District Semi-Finals.
