Maroons down Casey County 79-64

LIBERTY - The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team picked up their third straight win of the season in a 79-64 district win over Casey County.
After trailing 22-15 after the opening quarter, the Maroons outscored the Rebels 42 to 26 over the next two periods.
Senior KJ Combs and sophomore Barek Willams led the Maroons with 22 points each. Junior Zach Travis scored 15 points, and junior Caleb Sloan scored 10 points. Sophomore Cayden Lancaster scored seven points and senior Dalton Bertram scored three points.
Pulaski County (3-1) will travel to Russell County on Friday, Jan. 15.
