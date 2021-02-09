Maroons down Clay County in overtime

MANCHESTER - The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team picked up a 72-71 road overtime win over Clay County High School on Tuesday. After the two teams were knotted at 67-67 at the end of regulation, the Maroons outscored the Tigers 5-4 in the overtime period.
Junior Zach Travis hit a pair of three and scored a team-high 18 points. Junior Caleb Sloan hit four three-pointers and scored 17 points. Senior K.J. Combs hit three treys and scored 16 points.
Sophomore Barek Williams scored 10 points. Sophomore Cayden Lancaster scored eight points. Sophomore Brysen Dugger scored three points.
Pulaski County (7-5) host East Jessamine High School on Friday, Feb. 12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
