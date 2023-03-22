The Maroons began the week with two wins and two losses and had two straight road contests to open up the second week of play. First off, the Maroons traveled to East Jessamine. Pulaski's two pitchers, Chance Todd and Keegan Measel, combined for a no-hitter and the Maroons took down the Jaguars by a score of 19-5. Measel also had a successful day at the plate, contributing four RBI's. Bryce Cowell and Aiden Wesley each had three RBI's, with Wesley also nailing a home run in the fourth inning. Pulaski was tied with East Jessamine after five innings, with the Maroons scoring 14 runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Jaguars.
Pulaski wasn't so lucky in their game against Garrard County on Tuesday, as the Maroons fell by a score of 7-3. The lone three runs for the Maroons came off a three run home run by Jace Frye, seeing some of his first action of the season. The Golden Lions got some stellar pitching from junior Merrick Graham, who in about five innings of work struck out 10 batters.
The Maroons, now 3-3 this season, will return home on Thursday to face North Laurel, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
