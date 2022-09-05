Saturday night, the Pulaski County Maroons welcomed in the Redhounds of Corbin. The Maroons had a good week, beating Boyle County and Whitley County prior to this one.
After leading 2-0 at the end of the first half, the Maroons would have to make a comeback after Corbin would score three straight goals. They would manage to do just that, scoring the final two goals of the game and defeating the Redhounds 4-3.
First-year head coach James Rixon was very happy with how his group kept their cool after falling down 3-2.
"I am delighted with the win. At halftime I told my players that despite being up two goals that they couldn't get complacent. Also, proud of the resiliency that my team showed when down," he expounded.
The first 20 minutes of the game sophomore Tyson Absher had several shots on goal, with most just barely missing the goal. After a majority of the first half was filled with many saves by both Pulaski junior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson and Corbin sophomore Parker Stacy, senior Sawyer Gambill would find the goal with an assist from senior Henry Gillum to give the Maroons the first goal of the game in the 30th minute.
The next goal for the Maroons would come in the 36th minute from senior Gavin Rader, making the score 2-0 for Pulaski. That would be the score as the two teams went into the halftime break.
Corbin came out of the break with a fire under their shoes, as in the 45th minute, senior Sheel Patel would net the first goal for the Redhounds off of a breakaway.
Just two minutes later, senior Gabe Cima would find the back of the net as well, tying up the score at 2-2.
In the 56th minute, the Maroons would have a penalty called against them in the goalie box. Gabe Cima would shoot the penalty shot and it would go right past goalie Gavin Lawson, and the Redhounds would go ahead 3-2 after their third straight goal.
Just a minute later, Corbin would foul a Pulaski player and Pulaski would be assessed a free kick. The ball would deflect off of the Corbin goalie and sophomore Leyton Bramble was there to put the ball in the net, tying up the score at 3-3.
Two minutes later the Maroons would find what would be the game-winning goal, as Absher would find the net for the first time in the game, putting the Maroons up for good at 4-3.
The Pulaski County Maroons, now 6-2-1 on the season, will next be in action on Tuesday as they travel to play Casey County in a district game that will start at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.