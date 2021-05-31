Maroons down Somerset for district crown

LIBERTY – Pulaski County High School sophomore Brysen Dugger was not suppose to pitch against Somerset High School in the 47th District Baseball Tournament championship game on Monday. However, Dugger pitched his Maroons to a 3-1 win for the district title.
Senior hurler Kaleb Adams was suppose to get the starting nod, but after pulling a muscle during pre-game warm-ups, Dugger was called upon to pitch in the district title cross-two tilt.
"Adams was in the bullpen getting ready to start the game, but hurt his back or side during the warm-ups and couldn't pitch or play in the game," Pulaski County baseball coach Kent Mayfield stated. "All the coaches got together and we decided to go with Dugger. We had to make a few line-up changes, but everyone stepped up and played well."
"We had been talking all year about being able to handle adversity, and today was a perfect example of being able to do that," Mayfield said. "Our best player (Kaleb Adams ) comes up hurt before a district championship, and it was phenomenal that Dugger could step up and play the way he did today."
Dugger not only pitched, but he threw a brilliant seven-inning game spreading out four Somerset hits, striking out 11 batters and only giving up one run. Dugger also helped his cause at the plate with a an RBI single in the fourth inning.
"Getting called up to start, last minute, was probably an advantage for me because I didn't have time to think about it and and get nervous about it," Dugger explained. "I had to step up for my boys, and I am glad we came out and got the win."
Both Dugger and Somerset starting pitcher senior Jonathan Phipps kept the game scoreless through the first three frames.
However, Pulaski County got on the scoreboard first in the top of the fourth inning. Sophomore Brady Cain doubled and advanced to third on a Somerset throwing error. Dugger singled to right field to bring home Cain.
Somerset countered in the bottom of the fourth inning when senior Tanner Popplewell hit a sacrifice fly to right center to score Cam Ryan – who singled, advanced to second on a passed ball and reached third on a Josh Gross bunt single.
Pulaski County had their best inning of the game in the sixth frame when they sent seven batters to the plate and scored two runs. Pulaski County junior Dallas Davis walked and Mason Acton hit a single up the middle to put two runners on base. Junior Owen Alexander singled to right field to score Davis. Sophomore Chance Todd hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score sophomore Conner Denney – who was courtesy running for Acton.
The Briar Jumpers threatened in the top of the sixth when senior Kade Grundy singled and senior Dylan Burton walked to put two runners on base with one out. Both Grundy and Brurton got into scoring position after a wild pitch, but Dugger struck out the next two batters to end the inning. Dugger put the Briar Jumpers down in order in the last two frames for the pitching win.
For Somerset, Kade Grundy, Cam Ryan, Josh Gross, and Dakota Acey recorded the only hits for the Jumpers. Tanner Popplewell had the Jumpers lone RBI. Jonathan Phipps pithed five innings, gave up four hits, three runs and struck out eight batters.
For Pulaski County, Kameryn Hargis had two hits, while Owen Alexander, Chance Todd and Brysen Dugger drove in one run each.
Pulaski County players named to the 47th District All-Season Team were Kaleb Adams, Brysen Dugger, and Chance Todd. Somerset players named to the 47th District All-Season Team were Dakota Acey, Dylan Burton, Kade Grundy and Cam Ryan.
Both Pulaski County and Somerset will advanced to the 12th Region Tournament, to be played at Danville High School next week.
PC 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 – 3 6 0
SHS 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 4 2
2B – Cain (PC). RBI – Popplewell (SHS); Alexander, Dugger, C. Todd (PC).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
