Maroons downs another strong team

The Pulaski County Maroons opened their home schedule of games on Friday night, welcoming in the Colts of West Jessamine. Riding high on the heels of a 71-66 overtime victory over highly-ranked Madison Central in their season opener, the question was on everyone's mind: Will the Maroons be able to translate the emotional victory of the previous game into another win here, or would they be be overlooking West Jessamine as their minds start to wonder about the possibilities of the season?
Although close after the first half of action, the Maroons rode a strong 2nd half performance to a 65-50 victory on Friday night. I asked Coach Fraley after the game what he thought of the effort of the team after an emotional and upset victory against Madison Central, and he had this to say, "Obviously, coming off such a big victory I'm a little bit disappointed in how we performed this game. But, these guys will get right back in the gym and get to work. We'll be ready for our next game against Danville."
Pulaski's Cayden Lancaster started off the scoring, hitting his first shot for a 2-0 lead early. The teams then proceeded to trade baskets throughout the early part of the first quarter, until PC went on a very quick 7-0 run to lead 13-7 (behind a 3-pointer from Gavin Stevens and 4 points from Zach Travis). However, heading into the end of the first quarter, West Jessamine went on a little run to trim the lead to 13-11 as the first quarter buzzer sounded (an offensive rebound and put-back by Drew Marshall and 2 from Daniel Waters).
West Jessamine would continue that run into the 2nd quarter behind an and-1 lay-up from Braden Welch (who would then subsequently hit his free throw) to put the Colts back in the lead 14-13 (and give the Colts their own 7-0 run as well). The 2 teams would then start trading baskets for the majority of the rest of the 1st half of play. Pulaski would go up 18-14 following a 3-pointer from Caleb Sloan (with the assist coming from Travis). West Jessamine would reclaim the lead 23-22 following a block from Waters and then a successful drive and layup.
PC would once again reclaim the lead 25-24 late in the 2nd quarter following a 3 from Lancaster. Following a 3 from Pulaski's Kameryn Hargis (with an assist from Brysen Dugger), the Maroons had the lead 28-24, however, 2 free throws right at the end of the quarter by Waters following a technical foul call on Pulaski would close the lead to just 29-27 at the end of the half.
Pulaski opened the 3rd quarter with some offensive firepower, going a 10-2 run early to lead 39-29. The Maroons were led through this stretch by Carson Fraley (6 points and a big offensive rebound), Sloan (2 free throws and an assist), and Stevens (2 points). Throughout the rest of the quarter, the Maroons would be outscored 11-9 to trim their lead (although very narrowly) to 48-40 entering the final quarter of play.
The Maroons were led through the end of the quarter by Fraley (2 points), Lancaster (5 points), and a highlight reel baseline dunk by Stevens. The Colts were led through the end of the quarter by Brett Bush (2 points), Welch (an offensive rebound put-back for 2 points), and Marshall (and-1 for 3, last second jumper for 2 for 5 points total).
The Maroons entered the 4th quarter with the fans begging for an offensive eruption to begin the half, and following a scary moment early where Pulaski's Lancaster and West Jessamine's Marshall crashed into the scorers' table, the Maroons happily obliged, going on a 15-4 run throughout the majority of the quarter to lead 63-44 late in the game. Points were scored during this run by Sloan (5 points), Travis (2 points, along with 2 assists), and Stevens (8 points, including 2 3-pointers).
Some points were scored late in the game by West Jessamine's Hogan Price (4) and Zavian Tutu (2-4 free throws) to make the final margin a little closer, but Pulaski ended up winning the game, as the final buzzer sounded, 65-50. The Maroons were led in scoring by Gavin Stevens with 17, while Cayden Lancaster and Caleb Sloan each added 12 a piece. West Jessamine was led in scoring by Daniel Waters with 20 (who led all scorers), while Drew Marshall also contributed 11 points.
The Pulaski County Maroons move to 2-0 on the still young season. I personally believe with dynamite Somerset senior transfer Gavin Stevens, along with many other contributors (including 8th-grade point guard Carson Fraley, who has such a bright future ahead of him), the sky is the limit for this Maroons squad. The Maroons will be back in action Saturday night, as they will be on the road to take on the Admirals of Danville, and tip is scheduled for 7:30 PM.
