Maroons drop fourth straight game

The Pulaski County High School baseball team has had to deal with sickness throughout on the team and a tough part of their schedule, as the head down the home stretch of the season. As a result, the Maroons now find themselves on a four-game losing streak.
On Monday night at Maroons Stadium, Pulaski County got within one run of the visiting Clay County High School heading into the last inning. However, the Tigers rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh frame to walk away with the 11-4 win over the Maroons.
"We came into the game short on pitchers," Pulaski County High School baseball coach Kent Mayfield stated. "We've got a lot of illness going around and I was really proud of the guys. (Starting pitcher) Brady (Cain) battled all night. Marshall (Livesay) came in, and he didn't have his best - but he battled for us. And then I was really proud of Blake Miniard coming in there, just battling, and getting us out of a jam the way he did."
Mayfield explained that the Maroons' four-game losing skid was the result of several different factors working against them at this late stage of the season.
"It's in accumulate of a lot of things - illness, a tough part of our schedule, and then just us not executing," Mayfield said. "We have to get better. We know we do. We have three days of practice, and don't play again until Friday. So, we're gonna hopefully get mended up, start feeling better, have a three good days of practice, and turn this thing around."
The Maroons came out hot with a big at bats in the bottom of the first inning to go up 2-0. Owen Alexander walked and Mason Acton doubled over the right fielder's head to put runners on second and third. Brady Cain hit a deep sacrifice fly to left field to plate Alexander. Aiden Wesley singled to left field to score Keegan Measel, who was courtesy running for Acton.
Clay County battled back with a run in the second, two runs in the third and another run in the top of the fourth inning to go up 4-2. The Maroons avoided more damage to end the inning on a bases loaded 'Livesay (first baseman)-Acton (catcher)-Livesay' double play.
Pulaski County put another run on the 'non-working' scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth to close the Tigers' lead to 4-3. Kameryn Hargis doubled on a shot to right field and Chance Todd singled to put runners on the corners. Later, Hargis scored on a Clay County wild pitch.
Clay County scored again in the top of the fifth inning to go up 5-3, but the Maroons countered with a run in the home half of the sixth to cut the Tigers' lead to 5-4. Chance Todd singled to left field and Owen reached base on a bunt to the pitcher. Later, Chance Todd stole third base to get into scoring position. Acton grounded out to third base to score Chance Todd from third.
For the game, Chance Todd had two hits and scored a run. Mason Acton had a hit and an RBI. Aiden Wesley had a hit and drove in a run. Kameryn Hargis had a hit and scored a run.
Brady Cain pitched the first six innings of the game and struck out five batters. Livesay and Miniard shared duties on the mound in the last frame.
Pulaski County (13-11) will host East Jessamine High School on Friday.
