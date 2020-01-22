Maroons extend winning streak

The Pulaski County Maroons basketball team easily handled the Casey County Rebels to win their 47th District matchup 82-51 last night at Pulaski.
Although junior guard Spencer Baird got the opening bucket for the Rebels, they did not get to enjoy their lead for very long. Pulaski was relentless on defense and held Casey to just seven points in the opening period. On offense they spread the ball around and outscored the Rebels by 14-points.
Junior guard KJ Combs led the Maroons in scoring throughout the first with 7, but several of his teammates were just behind him due to the balance in their offense. Senior point guard Colton Fraley was making sure his teammates got easy buckets and went into the second quarter with four assists.
After Baird scored the Rebels only seven points in the first, freshman forward Ethan Willoughby joined him on the score card early in the second with a pair of three pointers and a free shot.
Despite Casey County doubling their offensive success in the second, they were still no match for the Maroons. Throughout the quarter they displayed their ability to work inside the paint with Combs, and senior big men Grant Oakes and Logan Bates.
Although Fraley was not racking up the points like he does on a usual night, he was still on fire. He had three more assists in the second quarter, including an alley-oop lob that was slammed down by sophomore guard Zach Travis. Fraley also sunk three that beat the halftime buzzer to give the Maroons a 43-21 lead heading into the break.
After the break, the Rebels had somewhat of an offense renaissance. Baird continued to do his thing by driving the ball inside, and Willoughby hit another two threes. Despite the increase in offense production, Casey got no where because the Maroons were seemingly unstoppable on offense.
The Maroons continued to play big inside the paint with Combs, Oakes, and Bates, and Travis helped further extend their lead with a pair of three pointers and an inside bucket of his own. By the end of the quarter Pulaski led 69-42 heading into the fourth.
Both teams showcased the younger sides of their rosters throughout majority of the fourth quarter. Freshman Maroons such as Barek Williams, Jase Frye, Cayden Lancaster, and Brysen Dugger and sophomore forward Jalen Coomer all got a piece of the spotlight.
Williams who already receives a good portion of minutes in most games finished a driving layup and knocked down a three ball, Lancaster scored inside the paint, Coomer put in a mid-range jumper, and Dugger assisted Frye on an inside shot as well.
The younger players closed the game out and helped their Maroons to the 82-51 victory.
Just like a lot of games, a top performer for the Maroons would be difficult to pick as they spread the ball around extremely well. However, their top three scorers on the night were Combs with 17, Oakes with 16, and Bates with 14.
Baird and Willoughby accounted for 40 of Casey's 51 points scored. Baird finished with 22, and Willoughby ended the game with 18.
The Pulaski County Maroons victory over Casey was their sixth in a row and they advanced to 16-3 on the season. They will be back in action Saturday where they will face off with the Russell County Lakers at home, then they will move on to another 47th District matchup, this one against their cross town rivals, the Somerset Briar Jumpers, Tuesday night at home as well.
