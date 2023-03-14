The Maroons of Pulaski County had their second home game in as many days on Tuesday. This time, the Redhounds of Corbin came into town. The Maroons were hoping to extend their win streak to two games. What ensued was a pitching duel between starters Chance Todd for Pulaski and junior Bradric Helton for Corbin. A late score for the Redhounds gave Corbin a slight edge that eventually proved to be Pulaski’s doom, as the Maroons fell by a score of 2-1.
The Redhound’s first run was scored in the first inning, as a double from junior Walker Landrum brought Helton home, giving Corbin an early 1-0 edge over the home team.
Three strikeouts by Chance Todd pushed the Maroons past the top of the second inning, although they couldn’t make any contact with the ball for the most part in the bottom of the inning. Another strikeout from Chance Todd was key in the top of the third inning, as it got the Maroons out of a bases loaded jam. Chase Farmer was the first Pulaski County player to reach a base after getting walked in the bottom of the third.
Marshall Livesay was the first Maroon to record a hit, although it didn’t come until the bottom of the fifth inning, as he hit a single on a fly ball to right field. The Maroons finally got on the board soon after, as an RBI double from Farmer to left field brought home Edgar Ramirez, who was pinch running for Livesay.
The Redhounds answered back with another run coming home in the top of the sixth inning. As an error allowed sophomore Kade Elam to reach base and freshman Ethan Abner to score. Pulaski had singles in the bottom of the frame from Bryce Cowell and Jacob Todd, but couldn’t get the game-tying run to home before their side was retired.
After Carter Ross came on in relief in the top of the seventh and proceeded to strike out all three batters he faced, the Maroons had one last opportunity in the home half of the frame. A double from Chance Todd to left field put a Pulaski County player in scoring position with only one out remaining, with Todd even managing to make it to third base following an error. Unfortunately, that’s where he stayed as a ground out by the next batter gave the contest to the Redhounds by a final score of 2-1.
Chance Todd started the game for the Maroons. He faced 15 batters. Allowed one run, one hit, had one error, and walked four batters. His strikeout count was impressive with eight. Brady Cain pitched three innings for the Maroons and had five strikeouts. Helton went four innings for Corbin with seven strikeouts and no earned runs, while sophomore Lucas Tarvin earned the win with three innings pitched and six strikeouts.
Chase Farmer and Chance Todd made it to base two times. Jacob Todd, Marshall Livesay, and Bryce Cowell made it once apiece. Farmer and Todd recorded doubles. The lone RBI in the game was scored by Landry for Corbin.
The Maroons, now 1-1 in the early season, will next face cross town rival Southwestern at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
