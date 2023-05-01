Monday night, the Maroons hoped to bounce back from a 6-2 defeat against Boyle County on Friday. Pulaski hosted Garrard County for their senior night, celebrating Brady Cain, Connor Denney, Brysen Dugger, Jace Frye, Kam Hargis, Marshall Livesay and Aiden Wesley. Despite trailing 5-0, Pulaski made a comeback that ultimately fell just short, with the Maroons falling 5-4 to Garrard County.
Pulaski started their defense with Tavian Neff in the batter’s box. He had a line drive to the pitcher and was thrown out at first base. Jaydon Noe had a single. Merrick Graham hit a line drive past short stop Kameryn Hargis. Graham was safe at first, but Noe was out at second base. Caden Neff walked to first base. Mason Reynolds hit a single to second base. Hayden Elleman struck out for the last out of the inning.
Brysen Dugger started the Maroons offense. He hit to shortstop for the out. Brady Cain had a right field single. Mason Acton also had a single. Cain was thrown out at second base. Bryce Cowell hit a pop fly for the last out.
The Maroons were back on defense in the top of the second. Jayden Ray had a single past second base. Logan Quinn bunted; he was out at first but advanced Ray to second base. JT Parsons was struck out. Tavian Neff was hit in the back with a pitch. Noe was back in the batter’s box, he hit Hargis. Hargis threw to second to get the advancing runner out.
The Pulaski offense was back with Livesay in the batter’s box. He earned a single to second base. Hargis walked to first advancing Livesay. Aiden Wesley hit to left field for the out. Livesay and Hargis stole bases during the Jace Frye at-bat. Connor Denney was out at first after his hit. The Maroon offense was over, stranding two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the second frame.
The third inning was error-filled for the Maroons. Graham was walked. Caden Neff and Reynolds were hit by wild pitches. Elleman walked and he advanced all three runners, giving the Golden Lions the first run of the evening. Ray hit second base and was thrown out at first base. Logan Quinn earned an RBI off a single. JT Parsons hit a home run over center field, earning three RBI. After the Golden Lions earned five runs, the maroons took the opportunity to change pitchers, bringing in Carter Ross. He walked Tavian Neff, but an out on Noe ended the Golden Lion offense, with Garrard up 5-0.
The Maroons needed to make up some ground starting their offense in the bottom of the third. Dugger hit a single to left field. Cain had a single to right field. Cain stole second during Acton’s at-bat. Acton earned an RBI from a hit to left field. Cowell was hit by the pitcher advancing all runners. Livesay was out at first base, with the Maroons now down 5-1 after three innings of play.
Ross found his groove in the fourth inning. Caden Neff hit a bunt that was caught by the glove of Carter Ross. Reynolds and Elleman were struck out. The Maroons were ready to bat again. First up was Hargis. He bunted and was thrown out at first base. Wesley hit a line drive to center field, safe at first base. Jace Fry was struck out. Denney hit third base and made it to first before he could be thrown out. Dugger hit a pop fly for the third out but not before Denney stole home. The Maroons trailed 5-2 heading into the fifth inning but were slowly making a comeback.
The Maroons looked like their luck was coming around after Ross pitched three up, three down sending the Golden Lions back to defense. Cain was first for the Maroon offense. He had a double to center field. Acton was struck out. Cowell earned a single RBI. The Golden Lions changed their pitcher, Caden Neff was next. He struck out Livesay. Hargis hit a pop fly for the out, ending the offense for the home team. The Maroons trailed the Golden Lions 5-3 with two innings left to go.
The sixth inning started with Tavian Neff in the batter’s box. He hit the glove of shortstop Hargis for the out. Noe struck out. Graham hit a fly ball, caught by the glove of Cain. Three up, three down once again for Garrard County. Wesley was hit by a pitch to get to first base. Frye was struck out. Denney hit but was thrown out at first base. Dugger had a single to left field for an RBI. Cain hit a fly ball to center field for the out. The Maroons were down to their final three outs but had also cut their deficit to just 5-4.
The seventh inning started with Caden Neff at bat as he hit a pop fly that was caught by catcher Acton for the out. Reynolds hit to second and was thrown out at first base. Elleman had a single to left center. Ray hit Hargis and Elleman was thrown out at second base.
The Maroons’ deficit now sat at one run and they were back up to bat. Unfortunately, their last at-bats went quickly. Acton got on base following a walk. Cowell had a pop fly out and Livesay had a fly ball out. The game was over after a Hargis strike out, as the Maroons couldn’t overcome the 5-0 deficit, falling 5-4 to Garrard County.
Pulaski was led by an RBI apiece from Dugger, Acton and Cowell. Trey Hornsby got the start and went two and two-third innings, allowing five runs on four hits while striking out two. Ross pitched the remaining four and one-third innings, allowing just one hit and no runs while walking two and striking out five. Garrard County was led by three RBI’s and one home run from Parsons.
The Maroons fall to 15-11 this season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to take on the Wayne County Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
