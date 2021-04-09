Maroons fall to Bowling Green  

BOWLING GREEN – The Pulaski County High School baseball team dropped their second straight game in a 9-3 setback to Bowling Green High School on Thursday.
The Purples scored all nine of their runs in the third and fourth innings to put the visiting Maroons in a hole.
Pulaski County sophomore Marshal Livesay led the Maroons batting a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate and scoring a run.
Sophomore Chance Todd, junior Owen Alexander, and sophomore Brady Cain had one hit each. Junior Hunter Petrey and Cain dove in one run each.
Pulaski County (4-3) will travel to Corbin on Saturday, April 10.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
