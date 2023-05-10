The Pulaski County Maroons were desperately seeking a win after falling in three straight contests as they headed to Corbin on Tuesday to square off with the Redhounds. This was the fourth straight contest for the Maroons against a tough 13th Region and it wound up being their fourth straight loss as well, as Pulaski fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 9-2 loss to Corbin.
The Maroons were led by an RBI apiece from Jace Frye and Aiden Wesley, with Frye also hitting a home run in the ball game. Bryce Cowell, Marshall Livesay and Jacob Todd also recorded hits in the contest. Brysen Dugger was the starter on the mound, going four innings and recording three strikeouts, while Todd pitched the final two innings in relief and allowed just two hits with two strikeouts. Corbin was led by three RBI’s and a home run apiece from senior Cameron Combs and sophomore Noah Cima.
Pulaski falls to 16-15 this season and they will be in action again on Thursday as they will host their final home game of the regular season against Clinton County at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.