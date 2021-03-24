Maroons fall to Lincoln County in Region Semifinals

Last night at Lincoln County High School, the homestanding Lincoln County Patriots survived a late scare by the Pulaski County Maroons to advance to the 12th Region Championship game.
Late in the final period of play, the Patriots had built up an 11 point lead at 47-36. However, a 9-1 run by Pulaski cut the deficit to just three points at 48-45.
The run by the Maroons featured back to back threes from sophomores Cayden Lancaster and Barek Williams, and a three ball from junior Caleb Sloan.
After the run, Tramane Alcorn was fouled and sunk both free throws for the Patriots to push the lead back to five. Williams finished a driving layup to bring the Lincoln lead back down to three at 50-47 inside the final minute, but after a couple of stops by the Patriot defense and a free throw each from Alcorn and Jaxon Smith, Lincoln won the game at 52-47.
Each team's starting five played nearly the entire game as they were the only ten players to score. In fact, each team only used one other player outside of their starting five, leading to very balanced scoring for both sides.
Williams, Lancaster, and senior KJ Combs each hit double figures for the Maroons with Williams leading the team at 12, and Combs and Lancaster just behind him with 11 each.
It was Alcorn that led the charge for Lincoln with a game high 18 points. Smith also eclipsed double digits with 14.
Early in the game, it was just as competitive as the final minutes of the game.
The Maroons opened the first quarter with an 11-5 run with a mid range jumper each from junior Zach Travis and Lancaster, a driving layup by Williams, an inside bucket from Sloan, and a three from Lancaster. The Patriots had a three from Alcorn and an inside shot from Colton Ralston.
Lincoln quickly closed the gap and took the lead at 16-15 heading into the second with an 11-4 run.
Their run included a three each from Alcorn, Baylor Mattingly and Ralston, and a driving layup from Smith, while Pulaski had a pair of inside buckets from Combs.
The Patriots took charge in the second quarter by outscoring the Maroons 11-3 and leading 27-18 at halftime.
Lincoln had five from Alcorn, three from Mattingly, two from Ralston, and one from Brady Weaver, while Pulaski had two from Travis and one from Lancaster in the second period.
After the break, a three point play by Weaver and a driving layup from Smith pushed the Patriot lead to double figures at 32-18, but the Maroons went on to outscore Lincoln 16-12 in the third quarter and trailed five at 39-34 heading into the fourth.
During the third, Pulaski had seven from Combs, three from Williams, and two each from Sloan, Lancaster, and Travis, while Lincoln had nine from Smith, and three from Weaver.
At the start of the fourth the Patriots went on an 8-2 run with three from Alcorn, two from Smith, and three from Mattingly, while Williams had two for the Maroons, but Pulaski battled to make in competitive at the end.
Despite not winning over Lincoln, Pulaski battled hard in their final performance of the year and closed their season with a final record of 14-7. The Patriots advanced to 16-6 and will face the winner of East Jessamine and Boyle County Saturday night at Lincoln County High School for the 12th Region Championship.
PCHS - 15 - 3 - 16 - 13 - 47
LCHS - 16 - 11 - 12 - 13 - 52
Pulaski Co. - Williams 12, Combs 11, Lancaster 11, Sloan 7, Travis 6
Lincoln Co. - Alcorn 18, Smith 14, Mattingly 9, Ralston 7, Weaver 4.
