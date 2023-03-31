The Maroons were looking to bounce back from a home loss to Whitley County on Tuesday heading into another home contest against Madison Southern on Thursday evening. The Maroons got up 2-0 early on the Eagles, following a two RBI single from Jacob Todd. However, after Madison Southern put up nine runs over the course of the third and fourth innings, there was just not enough left in the tank of the Pulaski County offense to make a comeback, as the Maroons lost their second straight game by a score of 12-4.
Jacob Todd led the Maroons with those two RBI's, with Mason Acton hitting a home run on a high shot into right field. Brysen Dugger, Brady Cain and Marshall Livesay were the other Pulaski County players to record a hit in the ball game. Dugger got the start on the mound and threw four strikeouts in close to three innings of work, with Braden Hampton and Keegan Measel also pitching during the course of the contest, throwing four and two strikeouts respectively. Madison Southern was led by four RBI's from junior Zach Morgeson.
Pulaski County is now 5-6 for the season and will be in action again over Spring Break in Vero Beach, Fl., where they will be playing against many teams at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex.
