Tuesday night, the Pulaski County Maroons baseball team hoped to extend their two-game winning streak. The Colonels of Whitley County looked to improve their already 8-1 record to 9-1 on the season.
The Maroons started the game with sophomore Carter Ross on the mound. Carter started the game off by hitting the bat of Bryce Anderson for the first strike. Anderson was walked to first. Grant Zehr got a piece of the ball for a single. Carter was able to strike out Colonel Same Harp for the first out of the inning. Hunter Upchurch was next for the Colonels. In between his pitches, Anderson was able to steal home for the first run of the game. The bottom of the first started out with a hit by Brysen Dugger for a single. Brady Cain was next. He got a hit but was thrown out at first base. Bryce Cowell got a fly out to right field. Mason Acton was next to bat but was struck out. 1-0 Colonels after one inning of play.
Ross found his pitches in the top of the second inning striking out 3 of his 5 batters. Todd struck out for his first at bat of the night. Jace Frye got a hit to third but was thrown out at first base. Unfortunately, Marshall Livesay succumbed to the same fate, with the Colonels still on top 1-0.
The Maroons had some excellent teamwork for a three up three down to send the Colonels back to the dugout. Bryce Anderson had a fly out. Grant Zehr got a single to center field, he had a courtesy runner that was leading off and was too slow to get back to first for the second out. Carter Ross had another strike out to end Sam Harp’s at-bat and the colonels. Wessen Falin was struck out to start the bottom of the third inning. Kameryn Hargis was hit in the back with a pitch for the walk to first. Dugger got a hit but was thrown out at first. Brady Cain got a hit to the Colonel shortstop but was thrown out at first base.
Jacob Todd started the fourth inning pitching for the Maroons. Hunter Upchurch got a hit to left field for a flyout. Mason Croley was walked to first. Tyler Rose got a hit to left field with runners on second and third bases for two RBI to bring the score to 3-0 for the Colonels.
The fourth and fifth innings weren’t very fruitful for the Maroons or the Colonels.
The sixth inning was very promising for the Maroons, striking out one of the three batters. Bryce Cowell got a double. Mason Acton got an RBI bringing home Cowell. The Maroons had momentum going into the seventh inning.
During the seventh inning, the Maroons were able to hold the Colonels. Dugger got a single off a hit to center-right field. Cain got hit by a pitch for a walk to first base. Bryce Cowell hit a single which brought home two runners for two RBI’s. Mason Acton hit a double bringing home one more runner to tie the game at four runs apiece and soon this game was heading to extra innings.
The Maroons continued to play successful defense in extra innings. Striking out two of the three batters and a pop fly got the third out. The Bottom of the eighth wasn’t fruitful for the Maroons only sending three batters to the plate.
The ninth inning was the final inning for the game. Andrew Stack was walked to get on base. Tyler Rose bunted and the Maroons committed an error to allow him to make it to first base. The runners stole second and third bases. While Zehr was at bat one of the runners stole home for the lead. Zehr was able to get a piece of the ball but was thrown out at first base.
Tyler Rose pitched the final inning for the colonels and struck out two Maroons and Bryce Cowell made contact with the ball but was thrown out at first base.
The Maroons, now 5-5, will host Madison Southern Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.