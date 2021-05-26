Maroons fall to Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG – The Pulaski County High School baseball team fell behind early and could not catch up in a 11-6 loss to Whitley County High School on Tuesday. The Maroons went through five pitchers in the loss.
Pulaski County sophomore Brady Cain had three hits and scored a run. Sophomore Chance Todd had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Freshman Mason Acton drove in two runs. Senior Kaleb Adams had two hits an scored a run.
Pulaski County (18-13) will host Bluegrass United Home School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
