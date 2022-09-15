The Pulaski County Maroons welcomed the visiting Wayne County Cardinals on Thursday evening, with the Maroons coming off of a 3-1 win against North Laurel on Monday and the Cardinals riding a three-game winning streak, beating Whitley County, Mercer County and Monroe County.
Due to injuries, Pulaski is without junior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson and senior midfielder Thomas Dawes. Freshman Keegan Keith was in goal for the second straight game and has shown that head coach James Rixon can depend on him.
The game was full of great defense from both teams, with Keith being a saving machine for the most part. However, the game would end in a 1-1 tie between the two teams when all was said and done.
In the 10th minute, Pulaski kicked the ball out of bounds and behind the goal and it led to a corner kick for Wayne County. During the corner kick, there was a foul against the Maroons called. Freshman Zachary Hesse took the penalty shot after, with it going into the right side of the net for the first goal of the game for either team.
This would be the only goal of the half and the Maroons would head into halftime down 1-0. Pulaski took several shots on goal, but Wayne County senior goalkeeper McRae Bertram would be there to save almost every shot.
Coach Rixon made several subs throughout the second half, trying to find something that worked offensively. Moving senior Sawyer Gambill from sweeper to striker seemed to do the trick. He was able to make things happen and would afford the Maroons more shots on goal.
Sophomore Tyson Absher came back in the game with 12:46 to go in the game. A Pulaski corner kick was awarded, and the Maroons would get their first goal of the game off the foot of Absher, assisted by senior Gavin Rader. The score would be tied up at 1-1, and that would be the final score as well as the Maroons and Cardinals would tie.
Pulaski movies to 9-3-2 on the season. The Maroons will play again on Monday, as they travel across town to play the Southwestern Warriors. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.