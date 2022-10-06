PC Boys Golf state

The Pulaski County Maroons boys' golf team finished in eighth place at the KHSAA State Championship in Bowling Green this week.

 Submitted Photo

The Pulaski County Maroons boys' golf team traveled to Bowling Green this week to participate in the KHSAA State Championship, after claiming both a region championship as well as a sub-state championship.

The magical ride of the Maroons would come to an end, as they would finish in eighth place as a team at the state championship tournament. Pulaski would finish with a combined score of 80-over-par for the two-day tournament.

The Maroons' top individual finisher was senior Cayden Lancaster, who finished in a tie for 51st place with a score of 17-over-par. Sophomore Reece Broughton, who won the sub-state tournament, finished in a tie for 53rd place, along with teammate and fellow sophomore Mack King, with a score of 18-over-par. Other placers for the Maroons include senior Mason Daugherty, who finished in a tie for 77th place with a score of 27-over-par, and senior Kellan McKinney, who finished in 87th palce with a score of 38-over-par.

Congratulations go out to the Maroons on a fantastic season, and congrats to their seniors who concluded their high school careers: Mason Daugherty, Cayden Lancaster, Kellan McKinney, and Zach Ousley.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

