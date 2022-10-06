The Pulaski County Maroons boys' golf team traveled to Bowling Green this week to participate in the KHSAA State Championship, after claiming both a region championship as well as a sub-state championship.
The magical ride of the Maroons would come to an end, as they would finish in eighth place as a team at the state championship tournament. Pulaski would finish with a combined score of 80-over-par for the two-day tournament.
The Maroons' top individual finisher was senior Cayden Lancaster, who finished in a tie for 51st place with a score of 17-over-par. Sophomore Reece Broughton, who won the sub-state tournament, finished in a tie for 53rd place, along with teammate and fellow sophomore Mack King, with a score of 18-over-par. Other placers for the Maroons include senior Mason Daugherty, who finished in a tie for 77th place with a score of 27-over-par, and senior Kellan McKinney, who finished in 87th palce with a score of 38-over-par.
Congratulations go out to the Maroons on a fantastic season, and congrats to their seniors who concluded their high school careers: Mason Daugherty, Cayden Lancaster, Kellan McKinney, and Zach Ousley.
