Maroons finish strong in district win

The Pulaski County High School boys soccer team opened their 2021 season with a convincing 8-0 district win over Casey County High School on Tuesday evening.
A hat trick by junior Henry Gillium, and two goals by junior Gavin Rader paced the Maroons to their shutout home opener victory.
Gillium scored two of the first three goals of the contest en route to his hat trick performance. In the 13th minute, Gillium scored on a penalty kick -which was set up by freshman Tyson Absher being fouled in the penalty box.
Late in the first half, Gillium caromed an 18-yard shot off the Rebels keeper for his second goal of the night. Sophomore Ryan Beam was credited with the assist on Gillium's second score.
In the 60th minute, Gillium found the top part of the net on a 24-yard straight-on shot.
Rader bookended his two goals in the early and late parts of the contest. In the 19th minute, Rader scored his first goal off a perfect assist in front of the frame from senior Logan Carson. In the 65th minute, Rader scored on an eight-yard crossing shot - which was assisted by Gillium.
Despite the lopsided winning margin, Pulaski County High School boys soccer coach Darrell McGahan felt like his team was not at the top of their game. The Pulaski County boys were prepared to play the nightcap game of a boy/girl doubleheader. But after a scheduling mix-up, the PC boys had to play nearly one hour before they had planned to.
"We didn't get out of first gear the whole game," McGahan complained. "You can put some of the blame on the mix up on scheduling, because we shouldn't have started this game until 20 minutes ago. But it was good to get some scores and it was great to get Rader a couple of goals up top.
Three other Maroons got into the scorebook as freshman Tyson Absher, junior Nate Robinson and senior Timothy Brinson all scored one goal each.
In the 49th minute, Absher was fouled in the penalty box for the second time in the game. But this time, Absher hit the top back of the net for the penalty kick score.
In the 59th minute, Robinson took a crossing shot that caromed off a Casey County defender for the score.
Finally in the 74th minute, Brinson scored on a rebound off a Rader deflected attempt.
For the game, the Maroons outshot Casey County 18 to 2. While it took them 13 minutes to score their first goal, the Maroons scored in rapid succession in the late stages of the game as they wore their visiting opponents down.
"Our fitness shouldn't be a problem this year because we have ran, and ran, and ran them," McGahan stated. "In game situations like that, in the last 15 minutes, we should outrun all the teams we are playing."
Pulaski County (1-0) will travel to Danville High School on Thursday, Aug. 12, for their next game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.