Maroons furious rally comes up short in OT

On paper at least, Pulaski County and Boyle County have widely been considered the top two teams inside the 12th Region.
On Thursday night at The PC Gym, the Maroons and Rebels proved it. In fact, if Thursday's tilt between the region's top two clubs is any indication and preview of the upcoming Boy's 12th Regional Basketball Tournament, here's some friendly advice -- BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW!!!
Boyle County came into The PC Gym and attempted to blow Pulaski County out of its own gym on Thursday evening, racing out to a 55-35 lead over the Maroons late in the third period.
However, John Fraley and company battled back. Pulaski County ended the contest on a big-time run, forcing the game into overtime, and even had a two-point lead late in the extra session.
And, even that would not be enough on this night. With only 0:00.2 remaining in the contest, a foul was called on Luke Imfeld's three-point attempt, and the Rebel guard made all three of his free throws, giving the Rebels a hard-fought, 74-73 victory over Pulaski County in an overtime thriller. Bring on the post season now.
"I was proud of the way our kids came back and fought to get back in the game tonight," stated Fraley, after his club ended the regular season with a 12th Region-best 26-2 record.
"We were down by 20 points late in the third quarter, and were down 10 with only five minutes left in the game," added the Maroon coach. "We showed a lot of grit and a lot of heart, but we should have never been in that spot. Credit to Boyle County, because they did a good job, and hit a lot of shots."
Indeed, the Rebels did hit a lot of shots -- make that three-point shots -- as Boyle County was running the Maroons out of their own building in what was turning in to a laugher, thanks to draining 13-29 three-point attempts.
And, it was two players that did most of the damage on the night for the Rebels.
Imfeld hit five three-point baskets in the game, on his way to a 32-point night, while teammate Kason Myers added 27 points, hitting six treys.
The Rebels led PC 39-26 at the half, and was ahead of the Maroons 57-43 headed into the fourth quarter of play. Through those three quarters, Pulaski County was lucky to even be within 14 points of the visitors, as the Rebels had made 12 three-point baskets, compared to only one by the Maroons -- a 36-3 advantage from Treyville.
But then the fourth quarter began, and that's when Pulaski County's Zach Travis took the game over.
The Maroons methodically began the comeback, and thanks to back to back turnovers by the Rebels, and back to back hoops by Cayden Lancaster, PC had the deficit down to single digits at 60-52.
And, there would be more from the Maroons.
A three-point basket by Gavin Stevens moments later cut the Boyle County lead down to 60-57, and a little later, a three-pointer by Travis gave PC its first lead of the contest since 2-0, at 64-63 with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation.
Imfeld then was fouled with only :02.5 remaining in the game in regulation, and missed the first free throw, but made the second to send the game into overtime.
The lead see-sawed back and forth in the extra session, with Barek Williams giving the Maroons their first lead in OT with a hoop at 68-66.
After a three-pointer by Boyle County's William Carr -- his only points of the night -- gave Boyle County a 71-68 lead, Travis answered that hoop with a three-pointer of his own, knotting the score up for the final time at 71-71.
After Lancaster scored -- after a PC stop on the defensive end -- the Maroons led this one 73-71, and that's when Boyle County came down for the last shot in OT, and a foul was called on a three-point attempt by Imfeld with only 0:00.2 left on the clock.
The Rebel senior went to the line and calmly made all three free throws -- ballgame, in somewhat of a controversial fashion.
"Boyle County really got after us defensively, especially in the first half," pointed out Fraley. "We did a much better job of handling that in the second half, and that led us to our comeback. I'm proud of our kids and how they battled back tonight."
"Credit to our kids on how hard they played in the fourth quarter, because they fought and scratched to get back in it, and actually came all the way back to get the lead," added the PC coach. "We did a much better job of rebounding in the second half, and then we got the ball in the basket a little better there in the second half. Now, the slate's clean and we will get back after it next Tuesday night against Casey County."
Travis tallied 19 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, while Stevens added 12 points, and Caleb Sloan and Lancaster each netted 11 points.
Pulaski County finished the regular season with a 26-2 mark, and will open play in the 47th District Tournament next Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Liberty, taking on the homestanding Casey County Rebels in the opening round of the tourney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.