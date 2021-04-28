Maroons get 2 big innings in district road win

MT. VERNON – The Pulaski County High School baseball team only needed two big innings to secure a 10-6 road win over Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday.
Pulaski County scored five runs in the third inning, but the Rockets chipped away at the lead to pull within a run going into the seventh inning. The Maroons scored five more runs in the top of the seventh inning for the breathing room they needed for their fourth district victory.
Pulaski County sophomore Kamryn Hargis pounded out three hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Kaleb Adams and freshman Mason Acton both had two hits and drove in a run. Sophomore Bryson Dugger had two hits in the district win.
Maroons hurlers Trey Hornsby and Kaleb Adans teamed up for the pitching win.
Pulaski County (10-5) will host Rockcastle County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.