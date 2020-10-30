Maroons get revenge on Tates Creek

LEXINGTON - Pulaski County football coach Johnny Hines and the Maroons had waited a year to make amends for, and to erase the memories of, an embarrassing 38-7 Senior Night manhandling that the Tates Creek Commodores handed them in front of the home folks last season.
Friday in Lexington, behind outstanding special teams play and an opportunistic defense, they were able to overcome a slow offensive start to do just that, pulling away late for a decisive 42-19 win over the Commodores.
It was the seventh straight win for the Maroons after a season-opening road loss to Belfry.
"We're really proud of our guys. It was a tough night, coming off the big win last week we were a little flat to start the game off and didn't play our best but we made the plays we needed to make and a lot of guys stepped up," Hines said after the win.
The PC special teams had a blocked extra point and two blocked punts in the game, one of which was returned 24-yards for a touchdown by junior Jerricho Dixon. The Pulaski kickoff returners also had a good night, racking up 133 return yards to repeatedly give the Maroons good starting field position.
"I thought our special teams play was very good tonight. We had a blocked punt again for a touchdown, they made some big plays again tonight," Hines said.
The defense meanwhile, despite missing senior starters Tristan Cox and Evan Cherry, came up with a pair of interceptions, the second a 35-yard pick-six by junior Aiden Wesley inside the final three minutes to seal the victory.
The defensive unit also had a huge stop on a fourth and less than one yard deep inside PC territory to stop a Creek scoring drive and set up the Maroon's second touchdown of the night.
"We played really good defense in the second half and it's nice to see some of the big plays defensively. Jerricho Dixon had an interception return for a touchdown and we got an interception return for a touchdown by Aiden Wesley. A lot of big plays stood out tonight, " Hines said.
And after the slow start, the PC offense finally got rolling in the second half thanks to a 101-yard two touchdown effort by junior Donovan Abbott and 78-yards and two touchdowns on the ground by sophomore Barek Williams.
Hines said he was proud of the way the offense fought through the slow start and closed out the game.
"I thought we ran the ball well in the fourth quarter. We're starting to discover a little better running game. It's good to see Donovan Abbott break some big runs and Donovan Abbott broke some big runs," Hines added.
Tates Creek came out of the game hot, scoring on its first possession on only three plays, taking a quick 6-0 lead on a 26-yard Matthew Underwood touchdown run.
Pulaski finally got on the board inside the final five minutes of the first quarter when Dixon picked up his second touchdown of the year when he blocked a Commodore punt then scooped up the ball and raced 24-yards into the end zone.
Logan Corson's Pat gave the Maroons a 7-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
The lead was short lived though as Tates Creek scored on the third play of the second quarter, a 13-yard touchdown run by Ke'Shon Douthitt to put the Commodores back on top 13-7.
With less than six minutes remaining in the half, the Pulaski defense set up the Maroons in great field position after stuffing Creek quarterback Aaron Klein on a keeper on fourth down and less than a yard on the Commodore 37-yard line.
On the PC's first play Williams broke free for a 62-yard run, somehow managing to keep his balance after being tripped up at the 40-yard line and stumbled down to the one-yard line.
He then finished off the two-play drive with a one-yard touchdown run. Corson's PAT gave Pulaski a 14-13 advantage.
Inside the final two minutes of the half, Layton Abbott blocked another Tates Creek punt and the Maroons recovered the ball at the one-yard line.
Williams scampered untouched into the end zone two plays later to stretch the lead out to 21-13 at the half following Corson's PAT.
It remained that way until the Commodores struck on a tipped ball, 52-yard touchdown pass from Klien to Trepeon Broadus to cut the deficit to 21-19 with under six minutes left in the third quarter.
The PC defense answered once again, set up the offense on the seven-yard line after a Dixon interception and return inside the final minute.
One play later, Abbot found the end zone for a touchdown run. Corson stretched the Maroons' lead to 28-9 heading into the fourth quarter.
Abbott scored his second TD of the night with four minutes remaining going 2-yards untouched into the end zone to make it 35-17 after the PAT.
A minute later, Wesley closed out the scoring with his 35-yard touchdown after stepping in front of a Klien pass and racing down the sideline to make the final 42-19.
The Maroons have one regular season game remaining at Harlan County next Friday.
