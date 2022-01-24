Maroons go to 19-0

MT. VERNON - For the first time in program history, the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team started the season out with a perfect 19-0 record.
Nearly 27 years ago, the 1994-95 Maroons started out their season with a perfect 18-0 record before suffering their first loss on Feb. 3, 1995. The 2021-22 Maroons downed Rockcastle County 68-55 on Sunday to surpass the previous program win streak.
Pulaski County High School junior Cayden Lancaster led all scorers with 24 points in the Maroon's district win. Lancaster hit two treys in the game.
Zach Travis scored 13 points and hit three from beyond the arc. Jace Frye scored 10 points. Carson Fraley and Gavin Stevens scored seven points each. Caleb Sloan scored four points and Brysen Dugger scored three points.
Pulaski County (19-0, 4-0) will travel to Clinton County on Tuesday and will visit the Briar Patch to play Somerset on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
