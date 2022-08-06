Zach Ousley

Senior Zach Ousley finished in 2nd place in the Estill County Invitational, leading the way for the Maroons with a score of 69.

The boys golf team at Pulaski County were back on the links on Thursday, competing at the Estill County Golf Club in the Estill County Invitational. Claiming 2 of their tournaments played over the past week, the Maroons were red-hot heading into Thursday’s tournament.

The Maroons would grab their 3rd tournament title in a week’s time by shooting a new team low score of 291, just days after setting the previous team low of 292 at the Flyer Invitational. In fact, Pulaski would play so well in the Estill Invitational that they would win the event by 10 strokes.

Zach Ousley was the lowest scorer for the Maroons, shooting a 69 in the tournament, good enough for 2nd place. Reece Broughton shot a 70 to finish in third place. Additional scores for Pulaski include Mason Daugherty with a 75, Cayden Lancaster with a 77, and Mack King with a 78.

