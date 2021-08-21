Maroons hammer Belfry in season opener

Friday night may have been the season opener for the Pulaski County Maroons in 2021, but for Johnny Hines and company, it looked like a playoff game.
You see the Maroons looked to be in post-season form in their debut to the 2021 high school football season.
And, Pulaski County got rid of some football demons along the way.
Heading into Friday night's contest against 3 A powerhouse Belfry, the Maroons were 0-4 all-time against the Pirates, which included last season's, 33-13 loss up in the mountains of Belfry.
Thanks to great performances however up and down the PC roster, for the first time in school history, it was Pulaski County topping the powerhouse from the mountains of Pike County, and it wasn't even close.
In fact, it was a blowout that eventually became a running clock with 8:40 remaining in the game.
FINAL SCORE -- Pulaski County 55 -- Belfry 13. Yes, it was that kind of night for the Maroons.
Belfry actually jumped ahead of PC early by a 7-0 margin, thanks to a 19-yard scamper from quarterback Isaac Dixon.
After that score with 8:57 remaining in the first quarter, this one was all Pulaski County.
Senior quarterback Drew Polston -- fresh off of last season's ankle injury that ended his campaign after just six games -- came out and looked as good as he had ever looked in a PC uniform, throwing four touchdown passes in the first half of play.
Barek Williams and Chandler Godby -- two receivers that enjoyed big nights for the Maroons -- had two touchdowns receiving each in the first half; a half that saw Pulaski County outscore Belfry 35-6, after falling behind by that early, 7-0 score.
Polston connected with Williams for TD passes of 26 yards and 11 yards in the opening half of play, while also hooking up with Godby for scores of 41 yards and seven yards respectively in the first half.
Throw in a one-yard plunge by Donovan Abbott, and PC led this one comfortably at the intermission by a 35-13 margin over the Pirates.
And, the Maroons weren't finished; not at all.
Aiden Wesley scored on a two-yard run early in the third period out of PC's 'Jumbo Package', and later, Polston would hook up with Antonio Palmer on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 70-yard pass play on a slant, making it 48-6 in favor of the Maroons with 11:48 remaining in the contest.
The Maroons rounded out the scoring and put the game to a running clock with 8:40 remaining in the game, when PC recovered a fumble in the end zone on a Belfry punt for its final touchdown of the night.
For the game, Polston connected on 15-22 pass attempts for 317 yards and five touchdowns to three different receivers.
Williams hauled in six receptions for 84 yards and two TD's, while Godby recorded seven catches for 105 yards and a pair of scores.
Abbott meanwhile led the PC rushing attack, by gaining 85 yards on 16 carries and his one score.
Dixon meanwhile -- who hurt PC in last year's season opener with 194 yards on 14 attempts -- was held in check by a Maroon defense that put six to seven tacklers to the ball, seemingly on almost every play.
Dixon rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries and two TD's, but he had to work for much of that yardage, on a night when he suffered from apparent leg cramps throughout the second half.
Pulaski County -- 1-0 on the season -- will travel to Wayne County next Friday evening, searching for its second win of the year.
The Cards got off to a successful start to the season on Friday night, topping visiting Clinton County 42-6.
Kickoff for next Friday's Pulaski County -- Wayne County game will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
