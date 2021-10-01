Maroons handle winless South Laurel

Any concerns that the Pulaski County Maroons (4-3, 2-0) would come out flat facing the very young and winless South Laurel Cardinals (0-7, 0-2) Friday at PC Field were quickly dispelled.
Junior Cade Sullivan took the opening kickoff and raced 93 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown 17 seconds into the contest to put Pulaski on top 7-0 and the game was never in doubt thereafter as PC cruised to a 48-7 district win.
With the win, Pulaski moves to 2-0 in the district and sits atop the district standings along with Southwestern which downed North Laurel 32-7 Friday to also move to 2-0.
With the Maroons defense completely shutting down the Cardinals — minus 18 total yards, thanks to five quarterback sacks, and one first down in the half — the scoring came fast and furious for Pulaski.
The Maroons put four more touchdowns on the board in the first quarter and two more in the second to take a 48-0 lead and a running clock into the half and never looked back.
The Pulaski offense was only on the field for 12 plays the entire first half but it didn’t need to be as PC got a 35-yard Chandler Godby punt return touchdown and a James New 27-yard interception return.
In their brief first half performance, Drew Polston and the offense made their few plays count.
Polston was a perfect 9-for-9 passing for 144 yards and four touchdowns on the night.
Sandwiched between Sullivan’s kickoff TD and Godby’s punt return TD, Polston hit Godby with a 33-yard touchdown strike and found junior Brysen Dugger with a nine-yard touchdown pass.
Following New’s interception return score, Polston had TD passes of 37 and 25 yards to freshman Harris Denmeyer on consecutive Pulaski possessions.
With Pulaski coach Johnny Hines emptying his bench in the second half, the Cardinals avoided the shutout with a touchdown on their first possession of the half.
Led by sophomore quarterback Jimmy Mitchell, South marched 79 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown when Mitchell bulled two yards into the end zone for the Cardinals' touchdown to round out the scoring at 48-7.
The Maroons return to action next Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to London to take on North Laurel in another district contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.