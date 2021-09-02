Maroons head to Boyle County; Jumpers at Beechwood

The 2-0 Southwestern Warriors have one more day to get ready for Class 6 A opponent Simon Kenton, who will invade The Reservation Saturday evening. The Somerset Briar Jumpers prepare for a rugged test tonight in northern Kentucky against a very good Beechwood team and the reigning Mr. Football, while the Pulaski County Maroons might as well throw their 2021 football schedule into the trash.
Meanwhile, after having their game canceled this week at Rockcastle County, the Wayne County Cardinals picked up a game at home.
Those are the subplots headed into Week 3 of the high school football season this weekend for our local teams.
Simon Kenton at Southwestern
You want offense? Well, this is the game to see on Saturday night at Southwestern.
The Simon Kenton Pioneers limp into the game against the Warriors, still searching for their first win of the season.
However, don't be fooled by the 0-2 record.
Simon Kenton lost to a very good Oldham County team by a score of 35-29 two weeks ago in its season opener, and last week the Pioneers fell to Highlands by a final count of 53-38.
That's losses to two very good football teams. And, the Pioneers put plenty of points up on the board against both, and come into tomorrow night's game at Southwestern averaging 33.5 points per game.
Simon Kenton is led by quarterback Chase Crone, who has thrown for 514 yards and six touchdowns in the Pioneers first two games this season. Crone also leads Simon Kenton on the ground with 218 yards rushing and a TD, while wide receiver Chase Williams has 14 catches for 290 yards and three scores over those first two games of the year.
Simply put, this is a dangerous football team, one that is capable of putting up a lot of points and in a hurry, and nobody knows that better than Southwestern head football coach Jason Foley.
"This is 100 percent the best team that we've seen thus far, counting scrimmages or games," stated the Southwestern head football coach in referring to Simon Kenton.
"They are a very good football team," continued Foley. "Their offense is led by one of the better quarterbacks in the state of Kentucky in Chase Crone, and he does an outstanding job in running their team. They've also got several playmakers – both receivers and running backs – and their line of scrimmage is playing very well. It's going to be a huge test for us for sure. They've been putting up a lot of points so far this year, and they are really going to test our defense."
Testing a defense is exactly what Southwestern has been able to do through its first two games of the year.
In blowout wins over both Madison Southern and West Jessamine – two games that saw the Warriors score 55 points in both contests – Foley's club has unleashed a very dangerous and potent rushing attack.
Giddeon Brainard and Dylan Bland both eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in last week's 55-25 victory at West Jessamine, while Tanner Wright and Christian Walden both had very nice games as well for the Warriors on the ground.
Through two games, it's Wright leading the way, rushing for 201 yards and four TD's, with Brainard right behind him with 199 yards on the ground and three scores.
Connor Crisp is also another running back that can hurt teams, as evidenced by his kickoff return for a touchdown in last week's win over the Colts.
Simply, the Warriors figure to pose problems for about every team they see this season, and yes, that includes tomorrow night's foe in Simon Kenton.
"We're certainly happy to be 2-0, and we have had it clicking for the most part so far offensively," pointed out Foley. "There's some mistakes that still need to be corrected, but offensively, our run game has been really good. We've been able to pass the ball when we've wanted to, so overall, offensively, I'm really proud at where we are right now."
"Defensively, we've just got to get through the first quarter," added the Warriors head coach. "The first quarter has kind of hurt us in both of our first two games, but after that, those last three quarters we've played pretty well."
Kickoff for Saturday night's Southwestern-Simon Kenton game is set for 7 p.m.
Somerset at Beechwood
Things certainly do not get any easier for Robbie Lucas and the Briar Jumpers tonight.
Somerset – 1-1 on the year after last week's 1-0 forfeit win over Russell County – heads to northern Kentucky tonight to face defending Mr. Football in the state of Kentucky, in Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott.
Hergott came back for another senior year this season due to Covid 19 rules, and he has thrown for 255 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers first two wins of the year, and he's rushed for 246 yards and three TD's.
However, it's been Beechwood's defense that has been the story up to this point of the season for head coach Noel Rash.
Beechwood is 2-0, thanks to a 35-0 win over Fairdale, and last week's 49-0 win over Paintsville. That's right – the Tigers are yet to allow a single point on the board to an opponent this year.
Somerset meanwhile – in the one game the Briar Jumpers have played in – took a 50-20 loss to Lincoln County in the Death Valley Bowl two weeks ago.
In that contest, quarterback Josh Gross threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, while running back Guy Bailey led the Jumpers in rushing in the loss with 88 yards and a rushing TD.
Grayson Turner added a kickoff return for another score, and the Jumpers will need a team effort like that again tonight against a heavily-favored Beechwood team in this contest.
Kickoff for Friday's game between Somerset and Beechwood is set for 7:30 p.m.
Pulaski County at Boyle County
The Pulaski County Maroons schedule has taken about as many twists and turns as a Grand Prix road course.
Pulaski County was supposed to play at Wayne County last week, but due to the Cards canceling the game due to COVID-19, the Maroons found themselves in Lexington, taking on Class 3 A powerhouse Lexington Catholic instead.
Johnny Hines and crew are coming off a very disappointing, 38-36 loss to the Knights in last week's Bluegrass Bowl, in a contest that saw Lexington Catholic kick a 47-yard field goal on the last play of the game to win the game, erasing a 36-35 PC lead.
Despite losing All-State wide receiver candidate Barek Williams on the second play from scrimmage with a broken ankle last week, the Pulaski County offense flourished against the Knights.
Quarterback Drew Polston connected on 30-45 pass attempts for 346 yard and a touchdown, while Brysen Dugger came into his own as a wide receiver, with 10 receptions for 161 yards and a TD.
This week, the Maroons were supposed to play at Lincoln County, but the Patriots canceled that game on Monday, due to – you guessed it already – COVID-19.
So, hello Boyle County. That's right. The Maroons will travel to Rebel Country tonight, to face the 1-1 Rebels, who lost last week to Lexington Christian Academy by a score of 35-28.
The Rebels are led by quarterback Jagger Gillis, who threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns in last week's loss to LCA, and ran for another 66 yards and three TD's.
Boyle County hasn't lost back to back home games since losses to Lafayette and Danville back in the 2016 season. So, Pulaski County's work is definitely cut out tonight in self-proclaimed 'Title Town'.
The Maroons are 0-10 all-time against Boyle County, and these two former district rivals haven't played since the 2006 season. Tonight would be a very good time for PC to change its fortunes against the Rebels.
Kickoff for Friday's game between the Maroons and Rebels is set for 7:30 p.m.
Adair County at Wayne County
The Indians are 2-0 on the season, and are coming off of last week's, thriller – a double overtime 34-26 win over Barren County.
Adair County has a deep stable of running backs, led by Dylan Pierce, who has rushed for 151 yard and four touchdowns through the Indians first two games of the season.
Quarterback Luke James has only thrown for 135 yards in Adair County's first two games, but he hasn't turned the ball over.
Meanwhile defensively, the Indians have only allowed 108 yards through the air for the season, and have only given up 293 yards rushing.
Wayne County meanwhile – 1-1 on the season after last week's forfeit to Pulaski County – will return to the field for the first time in two weeks tonight.
The Tyler Guffey era got off to a very good start in the Cardinals season opener – a 42-6 win over Clinton County.
In that contest, quarterback Wesley Cares led the Cards, with 106 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Defensively, Wayne County throttled the Clinton County offense all night long, only allowing the Bulldogs 58 yards rushing for the game, and just 156 yards of total offense.
Justin Curry led the Cards defense in the win over Clinton County, with four tackles in the contest, while also returning an interception for a touchdown.
Kickoff for Friday's game between the Cards and the Indians will get underway from Wayne County High School beginning at 7:30 p.m.
