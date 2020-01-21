Maroons hold off Clay County 

The Pulaski County Maroons basketball team pulled away from the Clay County Tigers for a 78-73 victory last night at Pulaski.
The Maroons had a 6-point 59-53 lead heading into the final quarter. However, early in the period, after a pair of buckets by junior guard Connor Farmer for the Tigers, and a three pointer by Caleb Sloan for Pulaski, senior guard Jacob Curry knocked down a three ball of his own and then sunk a pair of free throws to even the score at 62-62.
After that, the two teams took turns scoring for several possessions before Pulaski was able to hold them and hit back to back shots to put their lead at four points.
Several possessions later, Farmer drove inside, finished his layup through contact, and capitalized on the and one opportunity to cut the Maroons lead to just one point at 72-71.
Despite being so close to Pulaski, the Tigers struggled to stop the Pulaski offense late in the game. They were down by just one point twice late in the game, but they could not hold the Maroons and have a chance at taking the lead.
With under one-minute left in the game, Curry put in a shot to cut the Pulaski lead to 74-73 but on the throw in junior KJ Combs found sophomore Zach Travis wide open running for the basket on the other end of the court. Combs connected with Travis in stride, and Travis dunked the ball with both hands to put his Maroons up 76-73.
Clay County was running out of time, and Curry was forced to attempt a contested three ball, but it did not go through. The Maroons rebounded the ball and the Tigers had to foul. Senior guard Colton Fraley put in both of his free shots and the Maroons won it 78-73
It is difficult to say who the top performer on the Maroons is because they spread the ball around so well throughout the night and had a pretty close score card. However, Colton Fraley and Zach Travis tied for the leading scorer, each with 15 points.
Early in the game, the two teams were neck and neck and there were eight lead changes throughout the opening period. The Tigers got up to a 4-point lead late in the quarter, but Fraley and senior center Logan Bates hit back to back shots to even the game at 17-17.
The second period featured less lead changes, but it was still an extremely close quarter. The Maroons worked inside the paint and stayed ahead for majority of the quarter.
Just before the end of the period junior guard Connor Robinson, who had been a workhorse throughout the half, sunk a pair of free throws to cut Pulaski's lead to one point at 37-36.
After the halftime break, the Maroons kept having successful drives at the basket throughout the third quarter. In fact, sixty percent of their made shots came from inside the paint in the third. All but a three pointer and mid-range jumper by Sloan, a mid-range shot by Fraley, and a three by Travis were inside the paint.
Zach Travis' three-point shot in third was a buzzer beater that put the Maroons ahead of the Tigers 59-53 heading into the fourth quarter.
Clay County fought hard, but Pulaski was able to hold strong and take their fifth victory in row.
The win advanced the Pulaski County Maroons to 15-3 on the season and they will be back in action tonight where they will face off with the Casey County Rebels in a 47th District matchup at home. It is a double header and the Lady Maroons will start at 6:00, and they will be followed by the boys.
