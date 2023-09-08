It was an emotional first home game of the season for the Pulaski County Maroons on Friday, as not only did they honor a terrific senior class before the start of the game, they also honored the memory of two people that are Maroons forever. Coach John Brown, the first coach in program history, passed away recently, and Andrew Dodson (on what would have been his senior night), a player for Pulaski County who tragically passed away during Spring Training. Pulaski honored Dodson during senior festivities with a moment of silence and introduced his family on the field in a truly touching moment.
It was then time to get to work for the Maroons in their 2023 home debut, as they squared off against the undefeated Class 4A powerhouse Corbin Redounds in a rematch from last year’s classic that went the way of the Redhounds by a score of 23-21. This game wasn’t near as close unfortunately, as Corbin used a high power offense to put the running clock on Pulaski as they fell by a final score of 43-0.
The Maroons found themselves once again in an unfamiliar spot as they received the ball to begin the ball game. Freshman running back Kasen Brock immediately had a solid 12 yard rush on the first play from scrimmage, before a 10 yard shovel pass by sophomore quarterback Zak Anderson. Brock had another solid 10 yard rush before their first mistake of the night, as Corbin senior Jerod Smith stripped the ball and recovered to give the Redhounds great field position on their first drive.
Corbin had solid gains on their first drive before a big tackle from senior Jay Bales forced fourth down. The Redhounds weren’t able to convert either, as the Maroons forced a turnover on downs to get possession of the ball right back. After a 17 yard reception by junior receiver Harris Denmyer and a keeper from Anderson that went for a gain of nine yards, the Pulaski offense seemed to be getting into the groove of things. Anderson then found a streaking Denmyer for a 41 yard touchdown pass, but the score was negated after a holding call on the Maroons as the mistakes were once again piling up. Pulaski was at midfield before losing yet another fumble to the Redhounds with 6:27 left in the period.
Corbin didn’t let their mistakes on offense follow them on their next drive, as they had two quick first downs to get into scoring range. Ethan Idlewine made a play in the backfield, tackling a player for a loss of four yards before the Redhounds found pay dirt. Sophomore Cole Stevens took the ball in from 32 yards out after bouncing off of several defenders for the first touchdown of the contest, as the visitors on the scoreboard took a 7-0 lead with 5:27 left in the quarter.
The home team couldn’t get much going on their next drive, but a solid 22 yard punt by Anderson put the Maroons’ defense in good position for the next drive. It wasn’t long before the Redhounds scored again though, as senior receiver Carter Stewart was wide open for a 41 yard touchdown reception to increase Corbin’s lead to 14-0 with just a shade over a minute left in the quarter.
Pulaski started to put a drive together before the end of the period however, as following an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Redhounds, Denmyer caught a running pass from Anderson for a gain of 29 yards.
A fourth down try from the Maroons to begin the second quarter was for naught, as they were ruled short of the marker to turn the ball over on downs. A 25 yard reception from sophomore Cam Estep began the next drive for Corbin, but the Maroons’ defense stepped up again and seemed to force a punt. However, Stewart grabbed the ball on the snap and converted on a fake punt and with a personal foul call on Pulaski, the Redhounds suddenly found themselves in the red zone again. Elam then found Colton Creekmore for an 11 yard touchdown that put Corbin up 21-0 with 9:32 left in the half.
Pulaski began driving once again with solid gains from Brock and Idlewine. Brock almost managed to rush the ball in for a touchdown before being victim to a helmet-to-helmet hit by the Redhounds to give the Maroons their best chance so far at a score. Mistakes again crept up on Pulaski though as they fumbled the ball for the third time in the contest right at the goal line, with Corbin taking possession once again.
Corbin managed to add on to the scoreboard one more time before the end of the half, as Estep took the ball on a broken play and ran it straight down the sideline for an 82 yard touchdown. The Redhounds led 28-0 heading into the break and the Maroons were just searching for some answers.
Stewart had a return all the way out to midfield before a penalty brought Corbin back to their side of the field to the relief of the Maroons. Estep and Stevens began gashing the defense of Pulaski to open up the first drive of the second half before a big sack from freshman Brayan Ramirez went for a loss of six. A 32 yard reception by junior Noah Cima set Corbin up in the end zone again. Senior Zander Curry ran the ball on a wildcat play for a seven yard touchdown, before a two-point conversion catch by Eli Pietrowski put the game into a running clock situation at 7:51 with Corbin now ahead 36-0.
Pulaski went with freshman Boone Godby to start their first drive of the second half at quarterback, with Godby almost immediately connecting with Denmyer for a gain of six yards. No real progession for the Maroons on their first drive though, as they soon punted the ball back to the visiting team.
A quick score for the Redhounds on their next drive, as Creekmore found the ball in the flat and headed down the sideline for a 78 yard touchdown reception that saw Corbin further increase their lead to 43-0 with three minutes to go in the quarter.
Godby found Denmyer again for a big gain, this one for 23 yards, as the clock was winding towards the end of the period. A completion to Kyle Wethington went for a first down as the buzzer sounded, with the Maroons having just 12 minutes to get into the end zone to avoid a shutout.
Things started getting a bit chippy between both teams as the clock in the fourth quarter continued to wind. The Maroons attempted to convert on fourth down but were stopped as the Redhounds preserved their shutout on the scoreboard. It wasn’t long before the end of the game was at hand, with Pulaski falling 43-0 as the final buzzer sounded.
Pulaski had a total of 33 rushes for 141 yards to go along with 150 passing yards from the duo of Anderson and Godby. The Redhounds tore up Pulaski's defense to the tune of 465 yards. Brock had 94 rushing yards to go along with 45 yards receiving, while Denmyer led the receiving corps again with 77 yards.
The Maroons fall to 1-3 for the season and will be on the road once again next Friday as they travel to Woodford County to take on the Yellow Jackets in a rematch from the playoffs last season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
