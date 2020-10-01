Maroons look for 2-0 district start at South Laurel

Can the Pulaski County Maroons keep the momentum going this week back on the road?
Johnny Hines and crew -- fresh off of their best game of the young season last week -- a 50-36 triumph over district foe Whitley County, will be looking to keep that district mark perfect tonight, as they venture to South Laurel to square off against a Cardinal football team still searching for its first victory of the season.
While Pulaski County was taking care of business in its district opener last week against Whitley County, South Laurel fell to 0-3 on the year, falling to arch-rival North Laurel in its district opener by a final score of 47-14.
However, don't be fooled by the Cards winless start to the season according to Maroon head coach Johnny Hines.
Hines says the Cards will be a very formidable opponent for PC tonight, in an all-important district clash for both clubs.
"South Laurel -- despite their record -- we feel like is a very good football team," stated Hines. "This was supposed to be their year, and for whatever reason, things have just not come together for them as of yet."
"They're going to be playing at home, and we think this is going to be a very difficult game for us," added the PC head coach. "We are not taking this game light-hearted at all. We think South Laurel is one of the more challenging teams in our district, and Donnie Burdine and his staff do a great job over there."
For PC, objective number one for the Maroons will be to slow down South Laurel quarterback Dylan Burdine.
Through the Cards first three games, the South Laurel quarterback and the coach's son has been not only a dual threat, but he's been a big-time thorn in the side of opposing defenses.
Burdine comes into tonight's game with 641 yards passing on the season and seven touchdowns, while he has rushed for another 234 yards and two scores.
Slowing down Burdine, and dealing with the Cards big-time size advantage over Pulaski County up front in the trenches, is going to make this a challenging game for the Maroons.
"They are just so big up front, and that's a concern, because they've got three guys on their line that go over 300 pounds, and we're just so small up front, so dealing with that is obviously a big concern going in," pointed out coach Hines.
"Dylan Burdine is an explosive athlete, not only as a passer, but as a runner as well," continued the Pulaski County head coach. "He just runs the ball extremely well, and he can cause a lot of problems for a defense. They have a couple of guys on the outside that can catch the ball, and they can get in the end zone a lot."
Of course recent history is not on South Laurel's side come into tonight's contest.
Pulaski County has won the previous eight meetings in this series, and have outscored South Laurel in those eight contests by a whopping margin of 341-114.
And, if Burdine is going to be a challenge for the PC defense tonight, rest assured that dilemma goes both ways tonight.
In last week's 50-36 win over Whitley County, PC quarterback Drew Polston turned in a flawless performance, playing his best game to date of the young season.
Polston completed 30-38 pass attempts for 421 yards and threw five TD passes, leading the Pulaski County offense to a 654 yard night of total offense.
Wide receiver Barek Williams hauled in 12 receptions for 139 yards and a pair of scores, while Jacob Shepherd tallied four receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.
For PC's offense, it was a huge rebound, coming off the 21-15 win at Madison Southern the week prior in a game where the Maroons offense didn't score a single point.
"We hope we're getting better and that's our goal," stated Hines. "We want to be better than we were the week before"
"We struggled offensively at Madison Southern, and you have to give them credit for part of that," added the Maroons coach. "We had to make some adjustments last week leading up to the Whitley County game, and I'm very proud of the way the kids came out and played a very good football game. Now, we want to build upon that and continue to get better as we move on down the road."
Kickoff for tonight's Pulaski County -- South Laurel game will get underway this evening at 7:30 p.m. at South Laurel High School.
