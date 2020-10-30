Maroons look for some payback tonight in Lexington

While tonight's football game for the Pulaski County Maroons is not as big of a deal as last Friday's 15-12 win over arch-rival Southwestern, it's still a big game for Johnny Hines and crew, and maybe not for the reasons you might be thinking about.
Yes, PC -- thanks to last Friday's win over Southwestern -- sewed up a number-one seed for the first two rounds of the playoffs, and avenged a pair of losses to the Warriors from last season.
So, what in the world could Hines and crew be playing for tonight in Lexington?
Plenty.
You see last season at this time -- without starting quarterback Drew Polston, and receivers Jake Sloan and Grant Oaks - all out with injuries -- the Commodores came into Somerset on the last night of the regular season and embarrassed the Maroons for four quarters, while never taking their foot off the gas.
Final score -- Tates Creek 38 -- Pulaski County 7.
That's been almost a year ago, but trust me when I tell you that loss is still in the back of the minds of the PC coaching staff, and maybe even more importantly, the Maroon players.
Yes, much like last week's preparation leading up to the annual mammoth battle with the blue and orange at Southwestern, Johnny Hines admits he probably won't have to do much 'Rah Rah' speech in the locker room to get his club fired up for tonight's battle against the Commodores.
It's game on.
"They (Tates Creek) came here to our place in front of our fans, in front of our mama's and daddy's, in front of our girlfriends and school buddies, and embarrassed us right here in our park," pointed out coach Hines, in talking about last year's 38-7 loss to the Commodores.
"We haven't forgotten it," continued the Pulaski County head coach. "It hurt a lot, it hurt all year long, and we're not going to have to do a lot of 'Rah Rah', because I think our kids are ready to play this game."
The Maroons come into tonight's game flying high, with a six-game winning streak and last week's win over Southwestern under their belt.
Sophomore quarterback Brysen Dugger made his first varsity start last week at The Reservation, and he did just enough to keep his club in the contest, while Tristan Cox at crunch time, put his club on his back and delivered the goods at the perfect moment.
Dugger completed 14-27 passes in last Friday night's win over the Warriors for 116 yards, with a touchdown pass and two picks. Cox meanwhile was 'The Man', on the game's final drive. The PC senior and Purdue commit carried the ball time after time when Hines put him at quarterback in the Wild Pirate formation, when the Maroons had worked the ball to the midfield mark.
Cox' one-yard score with only :06 left on the clock culminated that game-deciding drive, giving PC the 15-12 victory over the Warriors, and a ton of momentum and confidence going into a game tonight where the Maroons are seeking a big-time dose of redemption and payback.
"We made the plays last week we had to make when the game was on the line," stated Hines. "I think that's what we're probably most proud of. Any time you win that game, it's a big deal. Anybody that's been around here for awhile knows that's the game of the year with Southwestern."
"I think both of those guys (Dugger and Cox) did an outstanding job last week," added the Maroons head coach. "Brysen, starting his first varsity game on the road at an arch-rival, couldn't have been in a tougher situation. There's no tougher situation than to walk into Southwestern, and being an underdog in the game at their place in the game of the year. There's just no more pressure than that, and he handled it well. When we got the ball to about the 50-yard line, we decided we were going to ride 'The Big Guy', and Tristan delivered. He picked it up a notch and it was one of those deals where he said, 'Come on guys, let's go, we've got this'. I am very proud of the way that whole unit worked on that last drive, to get down there and score the game-winning touchdown."
Of course tonight's game is not against an arch-rival, but it is against a team the PC coaching staff and players felt embarrassed them last year on Senior Night. Simply put, the Maroons are looking for payback tonight. But, it's not going to come easy.
Hines says don't be fooled by the Commodores 0-4 record. Tates Creek is a team that has endured several cancellations due to Covid 19 this season, but this is a team that is very fast, and one that could cause the Maroons some problems tonight.
"It's a tough situation, because it's a long trip and we've got to handle a long bus ride up there which is always tough," stated Hines.
"We're going into a place where no one on our team has ever played before, so we're going into a foreign stadium in unfamiliar surroundings," added the PC coach. "I don't think we've played at Tates Creek since '08, so it's a tough situation. Tates Creek is a very fast team, with great team speed. Anytime you play a Lexington team, you're always looking for great speed at every position, and they certainly have it. But after last year, trust me, we're looking forward to this game."
Kickoff for tonight's Pulaski County at Tates Creek game is slated to get underway at 7:30 p.m. The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
